Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 255 new cases, KSRTC wins award for ICU-on-wheels initiative

Sarige Suraksha, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on wheels initiative by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was recognised for the SKOCH-Order-of-Merit award during the 76th SKOCH State of Governance Summit held virtually.

Receiving the award, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad said the Sarige Suraksha bus is serving 38 villages of Puttur division of Dakshina Kannada district. “About 4,900 people have used the service in the last 81 days. KSRTC had taken up many people and health-friendly practices to help society during Covid times,” he said. The MD further dedicated the recognition to all health workers, drivers, conductors and the KSRTC staff.

Organisers appreciated the corporate social responsibility of KSRTC and mentioned “the noteworthy initiative” will be replicated in other states too.

255 new cases, seven more deaths linked to Covid-19

Karnataka recorded 255 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as seven deaths were also reported.

As many as 667 persons were discharged, taking the cumulative figure so far to 29,46,601. There are 7,493 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stand at 29,92,276 and 38,153, respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.38 per cent against 79,996 tests, while the case fatality rate was at 2.74 per cent.

On the 304th day since the inoculation drive against Covid-19 began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 1,63,811 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Resident doctors call off protest temporarily after minister’s assurance to disburse Covid allowance

A few days after resident doctors of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) sat on an indefinite strike to protest a deduction of Covid-19 risk allowance and untimely release of salaries, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) decided to temporarily call off the strike.

According to Dr Tejas J, in-charge President of the association, the decision to call off the strike was based on the promise by Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar that the Covid-19 risk allowance would be credited within 10 days throughout the state.