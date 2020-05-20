Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: More Maharashtra returnees test positive, 100th Shramik train leaves with migrants

As a helping Hand, meals of 2000 passengers sponsored by SBI were distributed to passengers on board the Shramik Special train to Chapra. Twitter / @SWRRLY As a helping Hand, meals of 2000 passengers sponsored by SBI were distributed to passengers on board the Shramik Special train to Chapra. Twitter / @SWRRLY

Karnataka continued to witness a substantial rise in Covid-19 infection with 67 new cases reported Wednesday. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 50 of the new cases are those who returned from Maharashtra in the last few days.

The new cases confirmed Wednesday include 21 from Hassan, 10 from Bidar, 8 from Mandya, 7 from Kalaburagi, 6 from Udupi, 4 each from Bengaluru Urban and Tumkur, and one each from Yadgir, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts.

As many as 556 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection so far as the state records a recovery rate of 38.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, 864 people who are COVID-19 positive are admitted to designated hospitals in the state out of which 15 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Karnataka has reported a total of 1,462 cases as on May 20, since the first case in the state was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 8.

Tamil Nadu returnee succumbs to coronavirus in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the state taking the toll to 41. The deceased is a 43-year-old Bengaluru man who was admitted to a private hospital in the city on May 18, Karnataka’s COVID-19 spokesperson and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed.

“The deceased (P-1236) had a medical history of hypertension and myocarditis. He also had an inter-state travel history from Vellore in Tamil Nadu after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on May 18. He succumbed to the infection on May 20,” Suresh Kumar confirmed.

BBMP teams to attend to quarantine-related grievances

Responding to issues raised by expatriates and people from other states placed under mandatory institutional quarantine in hotels on their return to Bengaluru, the BBMP has set up dedicated grievance redressal teams.

Confirming this, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the civic body has set up three teams for the same. “Officials will look into issues raised by returnees in hotel and hostel quarantine with regard to cleanliness, hygiene, food arrangements and other issues. The team will also look into complaints of hotels overcharging inmates as the BBMP has fixed charges for stay and food,” he tweeted attaching a rate card.

BBMP has set up 3 teams to look into issues raised by returnees in hotel & hostel quarantine with regard to cleanliness, hygiene, food arrangements & other issues. The team will also look into complaints of hotels overcharging inmates as #BBMP has fixed charges for stay & food. pic.twitter.com/BpKWVeK2Mb — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) May 20, 2020

Adopt token system, sanitise equipment after each use: SOP for salons, parlours

As salons, barber shops, parlours and spas were allowed to resume operations under lockdown 4.0 in Karnataka, the state health department has issued detailed guidelines for the same to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

#Lockdown: Planning to go for a haircut? Make sure you follow these and also see to it that your hairdresser follows the same. #Karnataka Health Dept issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/D4Ww9m773t — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 19, 2020

The order issued by Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey directs such establishments not to allow persons with fever, cold, cough, throat pain and those without masks inside.

Further, staff members have been asked to mandatorily wear masks, head cover, and apron, apart from sanitising hands after each service. Token systems with fixing prior appointments should also be done to avoid crowding of clients at the same time.

While a spacing of at least one metre is expected to maintained in seating to ensure social distancing, all common areas, floors, lifts, lounges, staircases, and handrails should be disinfected at least twice daily with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.

Specifying that all equipment should be sanitised after each use, the government order directs the use of 7% Lysol for 30 minutes and to have multiple sets of equipment while a set gets disinfected after use.

SWR operates 100th Shramik special train; over 1.4 lakh migrants ferried so far

The South Western Railway (SWR) completed operations of over 100 Shramik Special trains run for migrants during lockdown on Wednesday, ferrying over 1.4 lakh migrants to other states from Karnataka.

According to an official statement, SWR has ferried 1,40,473 people from different stations in Karnataka since the first of such trains departed from Chikkabanavara for Bhubaneswar on May 3.

The 100th train left Hubbali for Samastipur in Bihar on Wednesday with 1,541 passengers.

Aarogya Setu: 63.5 lakh downloads in Karnataka, 45% from Bengaluru alone

Sharing statistics on the number of downloads of the Aarogya Setu application – developed by the Government of India – Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that over 63.5 lakh people have downloaded the same in Karnataka.

“As many as 63,53,248 people have downloaded the application on their smartphones in the state so far. Of these, 28,53,306 users are from Bengaluru alone,” he said.

However, when asked on the share of the total COVID-19 cases traced by the government so far using the application, the minister said, “Details on the same will be made available soon.”

The Aarogya Setu application, with the use of a phone’s Bluetooth and location data, allows users know if they were near a person with COVID-19 after scanning a database of reported cases of infection.

