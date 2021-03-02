Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Minister takes COVID vaccine at home, Centre seeks report from state

B C Patil and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district in the state on the second day of the second phase of the vaccination drive.

The Central government on Tuesday said that it has asked for a report from the Karnataka government in connection with state Agriculture Minister B C Patil taking the COVID-19 vaccine at his residence instead of going to a designated hospital.

B C Patil (64) on Tuesday got into a controversy after taking the vaccine at his house instead of going to a hospital. Patil and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district in the state on the second day of the second phase of the vaccination drive.

“This is not allowed in the protocol. It has come to our notice and we have asked for a report from the state government,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in response to a query at a press conference.

Patil had tweeted, “Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the government doctors today. While ‘Made In India’ vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters that “getting vaccinated was more important than the place where the inoculation happened.”

Patil too defended himself, saying he has not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public. “Have I done any theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home, which is not a crime,” the minister told reporters.

“If I gone to the hospital, it would have caused trouble to people waiting there,” Patil added.

State Health Minister Sudhakar expressed his dissatisfaction over the conduct of Patil and said the medical team should have persuaded him to come to the hospital. “Unless there is prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine,” he said.

“I will issue a circular to the doctors not to administer vaccines at home”, the minister added.

Centre team visits state to assess COVID-19 situation

A three-members central team visited Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday to assess the COVID situation in the state, the health department said.

“They have reviewed various screening, surveillance activities in the Bengaluru International Airport, visited Sambhram Institute of Management Studies, NIMHANS lab in Bengaluru and also visited Tumakuru district,” the health department said.

According to the department, the team has appreciated Karnataka’s efforts in COVID-19 management and vaccination and has emphasised the need for increased enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behavior and increased vigilance at the border areas and districts.

Karnataka Governor and state minsters take Covid 19 jab

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at KC General Hospital, in Malleshwaram in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A press communique issued by the Raj Bhavan said Vala appealed to all eligible people to take the vaccine and make the country COVID-19 free. He also lauded the doctors and scientists who worked in a short time to fight the virus.

Apart from Governor Vajubhai Vala and B C Patil, state minister K S Eshwarappa and Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji also received the vaccine in the state on Day 2 of the inoculation drive for senior citizens and others.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa took the vaccine at Shivamogga Ayurveda College and informed about the same in a tweet.