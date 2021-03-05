Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 571 cases, 4 deaths on Thursday; vaccines soon at PHC, CHCs too

A medic collects a swab sample of a passenger for the Covid-19 test at a bus stand in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka reported 571 case and four deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 9,53,136 and the toll to 12,350. Bengaluru Urban accounted for majority of the cases, reporting 385 new infections.

According to the state health department, the day saw 496 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the cumulative discharges to 9,34,639.

Of the state’s 6,128 active cases, 6,013 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and in stable condition, while 115 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Among the deaths, two were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad and Mysuru.

Kalaburagi accounted for 23 cases, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada 19, Vijayapura 13, Tumakuru and Hassan 11.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,825, followed by Mysuru 54,159 and Ballari 39,296.

Among the discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped with 3,97,975, followed by Mysuru 52,937 and Ballari 38,624.

A total of 1,90,68,106 samples have been tested so far, of which 78,618 were tested on Thursday alone. Among these, 4,623 were rapid antigen tests.

Karnatak govt to make vaccines available at PHCs and CHCs

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar Thursday said the state government would make Covid-19 vaccines available at primary and community health centres to cover more people during the vaccination drive.

“At present, the Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at Taluk hospitals. We are considering extending the service to PHCs and CHCs so that more and more members of the public can get the vaccine at the earliest,” the minister said in a statement.

“Persons above the age of 60 and persons above 45 years with comorbidities are given priority as of now. We are also boosting the morale of senior citizens to get the vaccine voluntarily. People will be benefitted by this. In case a vaccinated person gets infected, the effect will be minimal. We are hopeful that more and more people will be vaccinated in the future,” he added.

Sudhakar pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the Covaxin, the ‘Made in India’ vaccine. “Therefore, there is no doubt in the performance of the vaccine and everybody can get the vaccine. No adverse effect is reported so far,” he said.

Considering the infrastructure in private hospitals, permission to allocate the vaccine will be given as per the central government guidelines, he added.

The vaccination drive for the general public started in the state on March 1. Till Thursday, 38,811 people above the age of 45 had been vaccinated.