Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Lifting lockdown in your hands, stop breaking rules, says CM

Healthcare workers at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), Bengaluru, cheer as 47 patients are discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Sunday stated that he had been receiving several complaints of citizens violating the nationwide lockdown put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I have received a lot of complaints about lockdown not being followed effectively. Please remember that the key to end lockdown is in your hands,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is the third time in the past week that the CM has reminded people that adhering to lockdown is important for the same to be revoked.

“Dear citizens, the ball is in your court. Only you can break the chain by strictly adhering to the lockdown,” he added

The CM also wrote, “We have seen a sharp rise in the number of #Covid19 positive cases in the last few days all over. The idea behind lockdown was to stay home, stay safe and break the chain.”

Total cases in Karnataka rise to 151, 135 active cases

With five more attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz testing positive of COVID-19 on Sunday, the total number of cases linked to the same rose to 21 in Karnataka. This includes 20 attendees and a 60-year-old woman contact person of an attendee in Kalaburagi.

While four new cases among the attendees of the congregation are from Belagavi, one is from Bellary, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf Sunday appealed to the members of Tablighi Jamaat to report themselves to the state health department.

“It is hereby called upon to all those who have attended the Congregation (Ijtema) at Markaz Hazrath Nizamuddin, Delhi in the month of March 2020, are requested to come forward voluntarily and to contact Health Department Arogya helpline 080-29711171, or visit the nearest Government District or Taluka hospital for a health checkup immediately in their interest and in the interest of the community at large,” Isaluddin J Gadyal, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka State Board of Auqaf appealed.

As of 5 pm on Sunday (April 5), the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka rose to 151. With 12 discharges and 4 deaths recorded to date, the total number of active cases in the state is 135.

As many as three patients in the state are in the Intensive Care Unit. These patients include a 63-year-old male with a travel history to Brazil and Argentina; a 62-year-old female and a 24-year-old male (both with no contact or travel history). All these patients are residents of capital city Bengaluru.

The total number of active cases in Bengaluru is 47. As many as 9 survivors of the coronavirus from the city have been discharged until April 5. Incidentally, the first case in the state was also recorded in the capital city, on March 9.

47 passengers complete quarantine, walk out amid cheers

In a positive development related to the coronavirus pandemic, 47 passengers who had international travel histories got discharged as all tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday.

The passengers were admitted to Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) on March 15 as they returned from different countries across the globe.

According to SIMS officials, 46 of them were from different states in India while one person is an Australian domicile.

“All the patients initially had very mild symptoms of cold and fever. However, on testing, they were found to be COVID-19 negative. A special isolated ward was provided for them and a team of doctors, nurses, and supervisors were deployed to cater to their diverse needs. All precautions were taken to isolate the suspected patients from the rest of the hospital,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

He added that specially-prepared food, television, internet, various board games, and other facilities were made available to the patients to help them spend time while in quarantine.

Karnataka CM’s relief fund receives over Rs 100 crore

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to combat COVID-19 received more than Rs 100 crore as on Saturday (April 4), Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar stated.

“A sum of Rs 19.04 crore has been received towards CM relief fund only on Saturday taking the total tally to Rs 106.05 crores. While KPTCL employees have donated a sum of Rs 18 crore, we received Rs 50 lakh each from BBMP and Adichunchangiri mutt, Nagamangala,” Kumar said on Saturday.

Teachers share emotional message with students

As schools closed abruptly before the conclusion of the academic year following a spike in coronavirus cases across the nation, students and teachers have been missing their daily classes.

In an emotional gesture, teachers from the Elementary School at Canadian International School (CIS) Bengaluru Sunday shared a message online which was well received by many.

“Dear students, we miss you so very much and want you to know you are loved,” a 16-picture-collage of the teachers holding placards read.

“As an elementary team, being apart and not being able to physically meet and communicate has been a challenge. We strive to continue to find various ways to still work as a team and have that connection during such times. Much like our students, we are navigating new territories and learning new things,” said Rekha Sachdej, Elementary School Principal, Canadian International School.

“I wish school would open soon so I can see my friends and learn together,” Miranna, a student, said in response to the message.

