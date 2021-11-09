Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Kids with co-morbidities will be prioritised in vaccination for children, says health minister

The Karnataka government will begin Covid-19 vaccination for children, once the central government approves, with a priority for children with co-morbidities, Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

“The Union government will soon start supplying vaccines for children. We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified kids with vulnerabilities through the Arogya Nandana programme,” he said.

Aarogya Nandana is a mass testing programme that the state government began in August to test various health parameters of over 1.5 crore population of children ahead of an anticipated third wave of Covid-19.

293 new cases, four more deaths linked to Covid-19

Karnataka recorded 293 new Covid-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

#Karnataka reports 293 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.36%. 5 more deaths reported from across state, 323 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YGiZ2YCVJM — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 9, 2021

As many as 323 persons were discharged, taking the number of recoveries so far to 29,44,422. There are 7,955 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and death toll now stand at 29,90,528 and 38,122 respectively.

The positivity rate stands at 0.36 per cent against 79,996 tests, while the case fatality rate is at 1.36 per cent.

On the 297th day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 1,56,308 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin added.

Health Minister meets TAC, urges to accelerate vaccination rate

Minister Sudhakar Tuesday met the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to review Covid-19 situation in the state. After the meeting, he said that officials will be instructed to accelerate vaccination in areas having low coverage.

#Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar meets #Covid19 Technical Advisory Committee in #Bengaluru. Experts suggest accelerating vaccination in areas having low coverage. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/aEqj6IZ1BP — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 9, 2021

Further, the minister was apprised of the prevailing infection rate in districts, and was recommended further efforts to prevent and mitigate a possible third wave of the pandemic.

He informed that the state has achieved Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in case of first dose while it is 48 per cent for the second dose.

“People should not neglect to take the second dose within the prescribed time as both the doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated,” Sudhakar urged.