Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: In 24 hours, 257 new cases; Siddaramaiah opposes govt’s proposal to reopen schools

Inter-state passengers, especially from neighbouring Maharashtra, have contributed most to the Covid-19 tally in Karnataka. Inter-state passengers, especially from neighbouring Maharashtra, have contributed most to the Covid-19 tally in Karnataka.

Karnataka reported 257 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total tally of infections in the state to 4,320. The death toll also rose to 57 after four new Covid-19 fatalities were reported.

“As of today, 4320 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 1,610 discharges. Today, 257 new positive cases have been reported and 106 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed.

According to the daily media bulletin by the health department, Udupi accounted for 92 cases, Raichur 88 cases, 15 each from Mandya and Hassan, Davanagere 13, Belagavi 12 , four from Dakshina Kannada, two each from Gadag and Chikkaballapura, one each from Vijayapura, Mysuru, Ballari, Tumakuru and Haveri.

According to the Health Department, deaths were reported from Gadag, Devenagere, while two people died in Bengaluru Urban. This includes a 44-year-old man from Gadag, who was admitted with complaints of fever, cough, and urinary tract infection. He was admitted to the Hubbali-Dharwad district hospital, where he died on June 2.

An 83-year-old woman from Davangere, who was admitted to the hospital on complaints of chest pain, died due to metabolic acidosis and renal failure on May 31.

Bengaluru Urban reported two deaths, a 65-year-old patient diagnosed with SARI, passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome on June 3. Another SARI patient, a 60-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, died June 3.

Karnataka saw 106 new discharges taking the total number of discharges to 1,610.

Siddaramaiah opposes government’s proposal to reopen schools

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah opposed the state government’s proposal to reopen schools.

Siddaramaiah said in a tweet that Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has placed a proposal to reopen schools in July and the Chief Minister has to take note of worried parents.

“As corona infection is spreading in the state beyond limits, it is not appropriate to open schools for at least two more months. Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar should not make any hasty decisions,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Date for reopening schools in state yet to be finalised: Suresh Kumar

Meanwhile, S Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that the date for reopening of schools in Karnataka is yet to be finalised, even as the department is looking at reopening schools on July 1.

According to the minister, the opinions of parents and other stakeholders will be taken at a meeting and considered before reopening schools in the state.

Mysore Varsity conducts exam for Chinese students

The University of Mysore (UoM) is conducting examinations for Chinese students after the Chinese Embassy in India decided to evacuate students from India.

According to UoM vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, as many as 80 Chinese students who are pursuing higher education at UoM are appearing for the examination that commenced on June 1 and examination will conclude on June 6.

UoM Registrar R Shivappa said, “The varsity has a total of 120 Chinese students, but few students have already reached their country for the Lunar new year holiday, we are conducting online examinations for those in China.” As part of the twinning programme between India and China, 120 Chinese students are presently pursuing their studies at the UoM.

Uber partners with Bengaluru airport to sanitise cars before every trip

Uber has started a sanitisation hub at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to disinfect cars before every single trip, as part of safety standards for passengers and drivers.

The sanitisation hubs have been set up in Uber pick-up zone at Bengaluru airport, it said in a statement. “Besides vehicle sanitisation before every trip, Uber’s partnership Bengaluru airport includes decontamination of Uber’s pick up zones as well. Uber is also offering digital and contactless payment options,” added in the statement.

Uber has made face masks mandatory for both drivers and riders.

AAP leader to meet Karnataka DGP to complain on Health Min flouting social distancing rules

Demanding legal action against Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu for flouting social distancing rules, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Karnataka state convener Prithvi Reddy will meet Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood later this evening.

“The Minister of Health and Family Welfare of the Karnataka State Government B. Sriramulu took part in a mega rally with over a thousand people organised to welcome him to Chitradurga District at Parashurampur village in Chitradurga district on June 2. He has violated the laws our country and lockdown guidelines by moving without a mask and physical distancing amid frenzied supporters,” AAP Karnataka said in a statement issued on Thursday.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>WATCH: #Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu violated social distancing norms by holding a grand procession in #Chitradurga district. Minister was welcomed by his followers with a huge apple garland and flowers. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/CcEPuN0xJW— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 2, 2020

The incident took place at Parashurampura in Chitradurga district where the Minister was seen welcomed by his followers with a huge apple garland and flowers in a procession. In a video that surfaced online, Sriramulu was seen waving at a large crowd and was not wearing a mask, which is compulsory in public places.

