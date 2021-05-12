Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Global tender for vaccine; triage centres to come up in 10 districts

A family member of a COVID-19 patient assists him to breathe at an oxygen dispensing centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Tuesday reported 39,510 new Covid-19 cases, while 480 more deaths took the toll to 19,852, the health department said.

While the total caseload touched 20,13,193, the state has 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged, including 22,584 on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 15,879 infections and 259 fatalities, which is the highest in the state.

The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases.

Ballari logged 1,558 infections and 28 fatalities. The small district has been reporting the second-highest Covid deaths after Bengaluru for almost a fortnight.

According to the health bulletin, 2,496 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 2,170 in Mysuru, 1,359 in Mandya, 1,108 in Shivamogga, 1,084 in Uttara Kannada and 1,083 in Udupi. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar and Raichur were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 18 deaths were reported in Uttara Kannada, 16 each in Tumakuru and Hassan, 14 in Bengaluru Rural, 12 each in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru and 10 in Shivamogga. Deaths were reported in 21 other districts as well.

There were 1,16,238 tests done on Tuesday, a decline by about 8,000 from Monday. So far, 2.72 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.

Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Tabar reach New Mangalore Port with oxygen & critical medical supplies

Two Indian Naval ships, Kochi and Tabar, reached New Mangalore Port on Tuesday with critical supplies, including 100 tonnes of oxygen, a defence official said.

“Stepping up the Covid operation ‘Samudra Setu II’, two more Indian Naval Ships, Kochi and Tabar, reached New Mangalore Port on May 11 with critical medical stores. Both the ships, with cumulative consignment of 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in five containers and 1,200 Oxygen cylinders, departed Kuwait for India on May 6,” a defence spokesperson said.

Day 2 of Sea-bridge ops: Medical Consignment from Kuwait to India.#INSTABAR carrying 40 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen, and 600 Oxygen Cylinders departs from Kuwait & is now homebound. Gratitude to all concerned authorities for the kind support and facilitation.#SamudraSetu_II pic.twitter.com/HElqgxmwsf — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) May 6, 2021

The shipment was handed over to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd authorities for further action, he added.

Karnataka has put forth a demand of about 1,200 tonnes of oxygen with surging COVID cases.

Govt to float global tender to procure 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

Karnataka on Tuesday decided to invite global tenders from vaccine manufacturers for procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine. The state is facing a severe shortage of vaccines for those in the 18-45 years of age.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Covid task force head Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the state will procure two crores Covid vaccine doses through the global tender.

“In addition, we have already placed another order for three crore vaccine doses — one crore Covaxin and two crore Covishield,” said Narayan.

Karnataka plans to open triage centres in 10 districts: Minister

Karnataka Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali said there are plans to open triage centres for complete physical tests of COVID-19 patients in 10 districts of the state.

Limbavali, who held a video conference with the deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners and district health officers of 10 districts, said the government intended to set up ward-level triage centres in urban areas.

Limbavali, the nodal minister for COVID war room call centre, told the officers to check if the districts had the facilities, including human resource, required to open the centres and inform him immediately.

Deputy commissioners from Dakshina Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalburagi, Davanagere, Belagavi and Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu and Mandya attended the conference.