Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: First-of-its-kind mobile testing lab launched in state

The Karnataka Government on Wednesday launched a mobile COVID-19 lab, developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated the mobile lab claimed to be the first ICMR-approved mobile RT-PCR Covid-19 testing laboratory in India.

According to the minister, 9,000 RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests can be performed in the lab per month. “This is a unique lab having all safety features and capable of producing 100% accurate results within four hours,” said Dr Sudhakar.

MITR (Mobile Infection Testing and Reporting) lab by IISc has been handed over to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

“The mobile lab can also be used for molecular diagnostic-testing and can be deployed in coronavirus hot spots quickly.. that apart from COVID-19, the lab can be utilised for testing H1N1, HCV, TB, HPV and HIV among others,” the minister said in his statement.

Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stable, says hospital

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Manipal hospital in Bengaluru is now stable and has no fever, the hospital said in the statement on Wednesday.

“Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has no fever and his vital parameters are stable. He has been started on appropriate treatment and is being closely monitored by our experts. His symptoms have improved since admission and is comfortable at present,” Manipal Hospital in the statement.

Siddaramaiah tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Monday night after having fever in the morning, his son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah told reporters on Monday.

JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda tests positive for Covid-19

JD(S) MLA from ‎Chamundeshwari, G T Devegowda tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and is isolated at home as per the suggestion by the doctor.

The MLA tweeted that he is asymptomatic and the doctors suggested him for isolation. He also requested his supporters and the people who worked close to him in the last few days, to be under quarantine.

Karnataka minister ST Somashekar tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka minister of co-operation ST Somashekar, tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday.

Somashekar, the legislator from Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru. Minister has been admitted to a private hospital in the city. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, agriculture minister BC Patil and Congress leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, have tested positive for covid-19 over the last one week.

