Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State counselled 24 lakh Covid-19 patients, claims Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Sunday claimed that the state has counselled around 24 lakh Covid-19 patients assisting them throughout the pandemic.

“I don’t know any other state which has done this,” Sudhakar said during his address at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

Sudhakar added that he was aware of several people in the state experiencing mental pain after they were not pay homage to their near and dear ones who succumbed to the virus infection.

Thanking mental health experts at NIMHANS, the minister said that the institute was at the forefront of offering counselling to people from its digital platform, utilising telemedicine possibilities.

Sudhakar also opined that stress management was an art that Indians could preach to the world. “Stress management is an art. This art we need not learn as Indians. We need to preach to the world how to handle stress, because yoga, meditation, and Pranayama are the wonderful tools that our ancestors had taught the world thousands of years back,” he added.

406 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Karnataka on Sunday added 406 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths taking the caseload and death toll to 29,81,027 and 37,885 respectively, the health department said. The day also saw 637 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,32,959. Active cases now stand at 10,154, the bulletin added.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases -156 cases and five deaths. Mysuru was the second major Covid-19 contributor with 56 fresh infections and one death.

#Karnataka reports 406 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.35%. 10 more deaths reported from across state, 637 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9sTsFBQsTc — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 10, 2021

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including 38 in Dakshina Kannada, 32 in Hassan, 18 in Udupi, 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Uttara Kannada and 11 each in Mandya, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru. One death each was reported in Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths. Twenty-five districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,14,365 samples were tested in the state on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.88 crore. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.9 crore, with 1,57,197 people being inoculated on Sunday, it said.

(With PTI inputs)