Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: GIMS gets tele ICU; some Vikasa Soudha offices sealed as staff tests positive

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa at the Dhanvantari Maha Yagam Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: CMO) Karnataka CM Yediyurappa at the Dhanvantari Maha Yagam Tuesday. (Photo courtesy: CMO)

Karnataka Tuesday recorded 317 new cases of COVID-19 and seven fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 7,530 and death toll to 94.

Meanwhile, in the last two days, the number of patients admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also gone up. There were only 16 COVID-19 patients in ICUs till Sunday, but according to the health department, the number has increased to 72 on Tuesday. At the same time, 322 patients were discharged after recovery.

The fatalities include five from Bengaluru urban and one each from Ramanagara and Bidar. According to the health department bulletin, the deceased from Bengaluru include two men aged 72 and 60, two women aged 65 and 85 years, a 41-year-old man from Ramanagara and a 49-year-old man from Bidar district.

Karnataka reported 317 new #COVID19 cases on Tuesday. With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 7,539. It includes 94 deaths and 4,456 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9OY3HxFxAV — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 16, 2020

In fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada reported 79, Kalaburagi 63, Ballari 53, Bengaluru urban 47, Dharwad eight, seven cases each from Udupi and Shivamogga, six cases each from Raichur, Yadgir and Uttara Kannada, Hassan reported five cases, four cases each from Vijayapura, Mysuru, Gadag, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Koppal, Belagavi reported three cases, Bidar two, and one case from Tumakuru.

Meanwhile, Udupi district in Coastal Karnataka tops the list of positive cases, with 1,035 infections, followed by Kalaburagi with 1,007 cases and Yadgir districts in North Karnataka with 828 cases.

PU dept ready to hold PUC English exams following SOP by health dept

The Department of Pre-university Education (DPUE) has asked district-level officials to ensure all safety measures are in place, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health department for the II PUC English exam scheduled for Thursday (June 18).

The department has assured that each examination center will have a pharmacist and an Asha worker to assist in case of an emergency. According to the SOP, all students should sanitise their hands and compulsorily wear masks before entering the examination hall.

The exam will be held at over 1,016 centres across the state. Students and staff will undergo medical check-ups before entering the exam hall. Those with symptoms like cough, cold, or fever will be allowed to write the exam in a separate room.

CM participates in Dhanvantari Maha Yagam to drive away COVID-19

Seeking divine intervention to safeguard humanity from COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday participated in Dhanvantari Maha Yagam conducted by Shankar Mutt in Bengaluru.

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar, tourism minister CT Ravi and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya were also present at the event.

Seeking the divine intervention to safeguard humanity from the #COVID19, #Karnataka Chief Minister @BSYBJP participated in #Dhanvantari Maha Yagam conducted by Shankar Mutt in #Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/nOZrXPvjoC — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 16, 2020

Vikasa Soudha staff tests COVID-19 positive

A woman employee at the Vikasa Soudha, next to Vidhana Soudha, the State Secretariat, in Bengaluru, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Karnataka government on Tuesday sealed the Food Department offices in the building.

The Department’s offices are located on the ground floor of the Vikasa Soudha. The government plans to test all the employees working in the building.

24X7 tele ICU in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan remotely inaugurated the 24X7 tele Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

According to Ashwath Narayan, at GIMS, the tele ICU facility will consist of a team of 10 expert doctors and trained nurses, who will remotely supervise and provide round-the-clock ICU facilities to 26 patients.

“Using features such as Cloud Physician, it is possible to ensure that maximum number of patients get ICU treatment. Tele ICUs employ RADAR and high-resolution cameras to interact with patients,” he said.

