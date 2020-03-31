Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Contact tracing begins as 54 people from state attended Nizamuddin Jamaat

Meanwhile, two more cases from the same pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru were confirmed as the total positive cases from the same company rose to 12. (Representational Image) Meanwhile, two more cases from the same pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru were confirmed as the total positive cases from the same company rose to 12. (Representational Image)

As more COVID-19 positive cases are reported from across the country among attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Nizamuddin West in Delhi, the Karnataka government Tuesday stated that at least 45 from the state were participants of the same.

Confirming the same, Health Minister B Sriramulu said, “We have confirmed that at least 45 people from Karnataka had taken part in the Delhi Jamaat congregation on March 10.”

Later, he tweeted the attendees from the state were primarily from Bengaluru, Bidar, Gulbarga, and Bellary districts.

“13 people were traced and were tested negative of coronavirus on Tuesday. 26 other people identified in Bidar have been quarantined,” Sriramulu tweeted. He added that the tracing work for the others is in progress.

According to the Karnataka health department, the third casualty reported from the state (Patient 60) had a travel history to Delhi by train on March 13.

“The 60-year-old male resident of Tumkur district had a history of travel to Delhi by train on March 13. Patient died on March 27 morning at designated hospital in Tumkur. 24 high-risk primary contacts have been traced of which 13 are isolated in a designated hospital. 8 tested negative and 3 are healthcare professionals who are house-quarantined,” the department had stated on March 27.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s son – a 13-year-old boy – tested positive for coronavirus in Tumkur on Monday. According to Tumkur Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Kumar, the teenager was admitted to the district hospital on Sunday. He was later shifted to the isolation ward in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bengaluru after certain variations in his vitals were observed.

Three from same family test positive has travel history to Bengaluru

As ten new cases were detected in the state as at 8 am on Tuesday, three cases from the same family in Hospet, Bellary indicated a travel history only to Bengaluru.

According to primary investigations, health officials have found that the trio had no contact or travel history to affected countries. The trio comprises of a 52-year-old male, his wife (48) and his daughter (26).

“There is a history of travel to Bengaluru on 16.03.2020 and the detail

investigation is under process,” the media bulletin released by the health department on Tuesday read.

Meanwhile, two more cases from the same pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud, Mysuru were confirmed as the total positive cases from the same company rose to 12.

With 3 deaths and 6 discharges recorded so far, the total number of active cases in the state is 89 (as on 8 am, March 31).

Watch: Bengaluru police enact skit urging citizens to follow lockdown measures

In a novel initiative to spread awareness on the coronavirus pandemic, traffic cops in Bengaluru enacted a skit in the heart of the city urging people to maintain social distancing and to take lockdown measures seriously.

The video of the skit went viral on Monday as people across the country shared it on various social media platforms.

In the video shot at Trinity Circle, a traffic inspector is seen announcing various dos and don’ts to prevent further spread of the pandemic. At the same time, two constables dressed up as coronavirus is seen attacking a man casually arriving on a bike to portray how the infection would probably affect those breaking the lockdown.

BBMP officials meet Bengaluru MPs, apprise them of COVID-10 preventive measures

Top officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) met Lok Sabha MPs representing different constituencies in Bengaluru on Tuesday to apprise them on various steps taken in the city the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The officials, according to BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar discussed on ways to reduce crowding at markets, and on various steps to be taken to maintain the supply chain of food and vegetables to the citizens. Steps taken to continue distribution of food/ration to destitutes and to provide accommodation for all homeless at night shelters we also discussed, Kumar added.

Bengaluru police seize 12,000 fake N 95 masks

The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru City Police seized over 12,000 fake N95 masks in a raid conducted in the city. “The accused makes masks with a normal cloth and puts fake N95 seal to sells it at a high price as N95 masks,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) said confirming the same.

Later in a release, the police stated that the masks were worth Rs 20 lakh worth and the raid was held in a godown of ZIS engineering company, located in Kalyan Nagar. A case has been registered in Banaswadi police station against the accused and the company under IPC section 420 (cheating).

