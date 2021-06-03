Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: CM indicates extending of restrictions; decision on second relief package soon

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 16,387 new Covid-19 cases while 21,199 people recovered, and 463 succumbed to the disease.

State capital Bengaluru reported 4,095 cases, as the city saw 8,620 discharges and 307 deaths.

Cumulatively, 26,35,122 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,93,024. While the positivity rate stood at 11.22 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.82 per cent.

Karnataka recruits 1,763 doctors

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar on Wednesday virtually addressed the 1,763 doctors newly inducted into the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Dr.Sudhakar said, “This recruitment of doctors amid the pandemic has been historic because of three reasons. Firstly, this is the biggest recruitment drive taken up by the government. Secondly, this is the first time that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has recruited doctors directly, as KPSC was handling the recruitment process earlier. Thirdly, this is also one of the quickest hiring drives by the government, completed in a record six months.”

CM indicates extension of stringent measures

Amid speculations about continuing the lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that strict measures may continue, as Covid-19 has not completely come under control and cases are still high in rural areas.

He, however, indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, announcing that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 7, and there were speculations about it being extended. “I will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. Most importantly, I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export-oriented business will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will hold a discussion on various other things with senior ministers and officials, and by today or tomorrow, will take a decision on the lockdown.

CM chairs meetings with experts, senior ministers and officials

After the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee said that the positivity rate has to come below 5 per cent and the number below 5,000 for lockdown relaxation, Yediyurappa on Wednesday evening held a meeting with experts.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, Yediyurappa after the meeting has instructed officials to take care of the oxygen situation in the state.

Second lockdown relief package in two days

Responding to a question regarding the second lockdown relief package, the Chief Minister said he will take a decision on it in a couple of days.

Yediyurappa had earlier said that a second financial package for the Covid-induced lockdown was under consideration, aimed at providing relief to certain sections left out of the first one.

As the state was battling the second wave of the pandemic, the CM had recently announced an over Rs 1,250-crore financial package for those whose livelihood has been affected by the lockdown.