May ask private hospitals to increase number of beds for Covid patients: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Sunday hinted that the government might increase the number of beds for Covid patients in private hospitals.

“Based on the surge we might ask for more. Please be prepared for that,” he said.

At present, 50% of the beds in private hospitals are reserved for Covid patients.

Moreover, private hospitals in Bengaluru have been directed to collaborate with hotels nearby to ensure “step-down hospitals” are established. “Patients who do not require ICU admission, oxygen beds or ventilators, and those with mild or moderate symptoms can be asked to stay there,” Sudhakar said during a visit to Sakra World Hospital in Marathahalli.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) confirmed that step-down hospitals have begun operations at six hotels in the city. “Another seven hotels have been kept ready. They are now holding talks with respective hospitals that have been identified for collaborations,” BBHA president P C Rao said.

Further, Sudhakar asked the hospital authorities if any patient referred by BBMP had been refused admission on financial grounds.

“Lots of people with mild and moderate symptoms who do not require admission want to get themselves admitted. They can either stay at CCCs or be in home isolation under supervision of doctors. If such patients are admitted, more beds are filled up. This in turn means patients who need extra care are being denied admission,” he said.

The minister said that hospitals should provide admission to only patients whose oxygen saturation levels drops below 90. “Even after the BBMP allotment, in case the doctor finds that any patient can be in home isolation to improve his/her health condition, you (private hospitals) can take a call,” he said.

At the same time, Sudhakar requested the officials to increase the number of ICU beds earmarked for Covid-19 treatment, citing the rising number of infections in the state, and especially in Bengaluru. “…So you please tell all your non-Covid patients to wait if they can. Let them come only in case of an emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar denied allegations that former CM H D Kumaraswamy was denied admission at another private hospital in the city after he tested positive on Saturday. “I had called up Manipal Hospitals to enquire about the matter. I learnt that there was no such problem,” he said.

Further, in a tweet in Kannada, Kumaraswamy thanked Sudhakar and Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research director Dr C N Manjunath for helping him. He added that he later got admitted to a private hospital at Bannerghatta Road.

Take necessary steps to contain second wave, Governor directs top bureaucrats

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala Sunday held an emergency meeting with top bureaucrats of the state to discuss plans to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

According to sources at Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Vala directed the top officers to take all necessary steps to bring the situation under control. “These steps included ensuring enough oxygen supply, beds and medicines for patients suffering from Covid-19,” an official said.

Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary to CM E V Ramana Reddy, and Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 tally across the state in April alone rose to over 1.45 lakh, with 17,489 new infections being reported on Saturday. The death toll further rose to 703 this month as 80 more people succumbed to the infection.

Bengaluru has recorded nearly 1 lakh new infections and 444 fatalities since April 1. The capital city continues to be the worst-hit in the state.

‘CM’s health parameters stable, recovering well’

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after getting reinfected with Covid-19 on Friday, is recovering fast, with his vital health parameters continuing to be stable, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

“He has been spending time reading his favourite books and passing on instructions to officials while monitoring the developments related to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic,” a CMO statement said.