Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Bengaluru to open 300 vaccination centres; state reports 677 new cases, 4 deaths

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will open 300 new vaccination centres, including over 150 at private hospitals, from Monday.

Speaking at a workshop for its healthcare staff at Bengaluru Townhall on Friday, Manjunath Prasad, the commissioner of the civic body, said that while new vaccination centres are being set up, private hospitals will also be roped in from Monday to scale up the inoculation drive.

“The 2nd phase of Covid vaccination started on March 1 and in the initial stages, there were a few glitches during registration because of technical issues. These have been addressed now and we want to vaccinate more people in the coming days,” Prasad said.

Starting next week, vaccination will be conducted in at least 141 primary health centres, 26 maternity hospitals, six referral hospitals and 107 private hospitals with more than 100 beds and about 50 hospitals with over 50 beds.

50,299 people vaccinated so far in Bengaluru

As of Friday evening, according to the Cowin portal, about 1,515 inoculation sessions were held across 192 sites in Bengaluru Urban district, and of the 65,098 registered beneficiaries, 50,299 were vaccinated by the authorities.

According to the civic chief, the hospitals or vaccination centre will have to reserve at least 2 to 3 rooms as a waiting area for the people who received the jab.

Prasad also said that managing data is now the challenge in the war room as the patients’ contact numbers as well as those of the staff, in addition to their names, must be entered accurately. If someone fails to do so or provide false information, the hospital would be immediately dropped from the list of vaccination sites, he said.

Karnataka reports 677 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 677 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9.53 lakh and the toll to 12,354.

According to the health department, the day also saw 427 patients being discharged on recovery. Bengaluru Urban reported 444 of the total fresh cases on the day.

Cumulatively, 9,53,813 cases have been confirmed in the state, with the toll at 12,354 and recoveries at 9,35,066, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of 6,374 active cases, 6,262 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 112 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for two deaths, while the others were reported from Bidar and Chikkaballapura.

At 37, Kalaburagi was second to Bengaluru Urban in terms of the number of new cases, while Tumakuru, Mysuru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada trailed at 28, 23, 22 and 20 cases respectively.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,07,269, Mysuru and Ballari followed at 54,182 and 39,303 respectively.

In terms of discharges, Bengaluru Urban also headed the list with 3,98,183, followed by Mysuru and Ballari at 52,986 and 38,627 respectively.

A total of over 1,91,46,913 samples have been tested so far, of which 78,807 were tested on Friday alone.