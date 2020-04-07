Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Bengaluru police warn people against fake news; Guv donates 30% emoluments to PM cares

The Bengaluru police said the social distancing would be enforced more stringently henceforth The Bengaluru police said the social distancing would be enforced more stringently henceforth

The Bengaluru city police Tuesday warned against spreading fake news forwards and hate messages on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has directed police personnel to book cases against violators under the Disaster Management Act. “Lot of unwanted hate is being created on social media. Pray don’t be party to share, forward and liking such messages,” tweeted Bhaskar Rao.

In another tweet he said the social distancing would be enforced more stringently henceforth. “Social distancing will be enforced more stringently in public interest. Your life is more important than your job,” Rao tweeted.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 12 more new cases, with total number of cases rising to 175 including 4 deaths and 25 discharged. The 12 cases include 4 Tablighi Jamaat returnees. According to the health department, 25 have been discharged.

#CoronaVirusUpdates: Karnataka reports 12 more new cases on Tuesday, the total rises to 175 including 4 deaths & 25 discharged. @IndianExpress — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) April 7, 2020

Historical Bengaluru Karaga to take place without procession

The State government has given conditional approval to the historical Bengaluru Karaga which will take place on Wednesday without a procession. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said “the festival will be held “symbolically” with not more than five people taking part in the event.”

With the lockdown in place, only a few people will take part in the festival which will be held at the Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, located in Nagarathpet, in Bengaluru central.

Generally, lakhs of devotees gather for the Karaga processions which are celebrated by the Vahnikula Kshatriya (Thigala) community on Chaitra Poornima every year in reverence of ‘Adishakti Draupadi.’

Bengaluru police secure miscreants for spreading fake news:

Hours after Bengaluru City Police warned social media users to refrain from sharing fake news and hate messages online, Amruthahalli police secured three miscreants for doing so.

Confirming the same, DCP (Northeast) Bheemashankar S Guled tweeted, “3 miscreants have been secured by Amruthahalli police, but still some miscreants are trying to rake up communal tension using this incident. Stop spreading #FakeNews, we are watching.”

@cpblr @BlrCityPolice @mani1972ias 3 miscreants have been secured by Amruthahalli police, but still some miscreants are trying to rake up communal tension using this incident. Stop spreading #FakeNews , we are watching. — Dr Bheemashankar S Guled (@DCPNEBCP) April 7, 2020

Karnataka Guv to donate 30% emoluments towards PM Cares for a year

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala Tuesday donated 30% of his emoluments to PM Cares fund. He “will continue to donate 30% of his emoluments for a year in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” the Karnataka Governor’s office stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd