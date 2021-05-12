Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: BBMP chief admits vaccine shortage in Bengaluru city

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta Wednesday admitted that the Karnataka capital was facing a shortage of vaccines explaining that this had led to the civic body prioritising jabs for those in need.

“Priority is given to those who need to get the second dose and to those above 45 years of age. Those between 18 and 45 will be provided with the vaccine once there is an adequate supply of vaccine,” Gupta said.

He added that there is an adequate vaccine storage facility in the city but the vaccine is distributed only according to the supply. He urged all citizens to pre-register on the CoWin portal and visit the vaccine centres only after the schedule is fixed. This will prevent a large gathering at the vaccination centres. In addition, as there is a vaccine shortage at a few vaccine centres at private hospitals, vaccination drive is being carried out in only some hospitals. The state needs 3 crore vaccines and the demand for the same has been submitted according to the city’s population, he explained.

There is no shortage of testing kits and laboratories in the city, the Chief Commissioner said he has issued a directive that people with symptoms, and their primary contacts, and others who have come in close contact with them must be tested immediately.

A 150-bed oxygenated Covid treatment centre will be set up at the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport on May 18, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced on Wednesday.

According to BIAL officials, the centre will include a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses’ station, restrooms and a dining area. While suitable drinking water facilities and visitor areas will be set up, an ambulance is planned to be on standby 24×7 to cater to emergencies. The centre will also ensure safe disposal of waste, including bio-waste.

“An eminent panel of doctors, including Dr Naresh Shetty, Dr Nandakumar Jairam and Dr Alexander Thomas, would provide technical assistance in the functioning of the Centre. All staff, including doctors and nursing support, would be provided by the Karnataka government. The initiative is funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation. The Canada-based group has committed US$5 million (Rs 37 Crore) to provide COVID-19 relief in India,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

Karnataka Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday said urged all concerned stakeholders to begin operations of step-down hospitals in hotels in Bengaluru soon. “Step-down hospitals in hotels should be opened up with the support of private hospitals as soon as possible to start treating Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Further, he instructed officers to find more such facilities in their respective BBMP zones and to increase the number of beds in such facilities gradually.

Bengaluru’s local civic body the BBMP Wednesday officially appointed 198 nodal officers, one each per ward within the city.

As per the order issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the nodal officers have been directed to ensure the setting up and function of Decentralised Triage and Emergency Response (DETER) set up in each ward.

(DETER) Committees were formed by the Karnataka government, overseen by BBMP, to manage the pandemic at the local level.

The Karnataka government Wednesday decided to postpone the Common Entrance Test — the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, farm science and pharma courses — in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided to postpone KCET 2021 in the wake of the annual exams for second-year pre-univeristy students being postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state,” Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan said.

Earlier last week, the government had announced that II PU board exams will be held at a date announced later. The state had initially planned to hold theory examinations from May 24 to June 16.