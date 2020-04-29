COVID-19 Karnataka wrap: Five ministers to undergo tests after TV journalist tests positive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. State Revenue Minister R Ashok, Housing minister V Somanna and others are also seen. (PTI Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. State Revenue Minister R Ashok, Housing minister V Somanna and others are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Five ministers of the Karnataka government have been sent into quarantine after they were identified as primary contacts of the cameraperson of a private Kannada news channel who tested positive for the COVID-19 on April 24.

According to sources in health department, the cameraperson had interacted with the five ministers from April 20 to April 23 at various press meets and also conducted an interview with one of them.

The health department has also quarantined the journalist’s 40 other primary contacts, including his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, in a private hotel. On Tuesday, his wife and daughter tested negative.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is also spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, said, “As per my information, the five ministers who have met the journalist will undergo testing and one of the ministers has tested negative.”

According to the flowchart of the journalist prepared by the health department, he had also visited Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Home office ‘Krishna’ multiple times but did not come directly into contact with Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted Wednesday night that he has tested negative. “I have taken a swab test and it has come negative. I am under self-quarantine and I am healthy.” He said.

73-year-old man dies, Karnataka’s Covid-19 toll 21

A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Tumakuru district on Wednesday, taking the death toll in Karnataka to 21. The state reported 12 new cases and 216 discharges.

“As of 5:00 PM of 29th April, cumulatively 535 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 21 Deaths & 216 Discharges,” said the health department media bulletin.

The 12 cases include one death from Tumakuru, eight cases from Kalaburagi, one each from Belagavi, Nanjangud and Davangere.

According to Minister Suresh Kumar, Karnataka continued to report a fairly low number of COVI-19 cases as 12 people tested positive that brings down the average growth to 1.25 per cent in the last five days.

Karnataka starts testing frontline govt officials

After testing journalists and police personnel, the Karnataka government has started to test all the frontline government officials starting from Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar said all the frontline government officials who are working amid COVID-19 pandemic will be tested at the KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram.

Earlier, all journalists involved in COVID-19 reporting in the state and 100 police personnel who were present at Padarayanapura were tested by the health department.

Centre to evacuate Karnataka residents stranded abroad

The Centre has decided to bring back 10,823 people from Karnataka who are stranded in different parts of the world.

Education Minister Suresh Kumar said those include 4,408 tourists and visitors, 3,074 students, 2,784 migrants and professionals and 557 people who are part of shipping crews.

“The state government has made all arrangements like testing, treatment and quarantine facilitates to the first batch of 6,100 people who are expected to arrive first to Karnataka from abroad,” Suresh Kumar said.

“According to the approximate breakup received from the Union Government, from Canada around 328 passengers, USA(927), UAE(2,575), Qatar(414) and Saudi Arabia(927) passengers will arrive in the state,” he added.

KSRTC converts bus into fever clinic

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses into a clinic in Mangaluru to check the spread of COVID-19.

According to the KSRTC, a mobile fever clinic is constructed in one of the old buses at an approximately cost of Rs 50,000. Speaking to indianexpress.com, KSRTC PRO Latha TS said, “The bus has a bed for a patient and cabin for a doctor along with seating facility, medicine box, washing basin, sanitizer, soap oil, a separate water facility, and fans.”

The KSRTC also started the mobile fever clinic bus in the Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

