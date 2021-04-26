Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Free vaccine for all; Devegowda writes to PM Modi with suggestions

Artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Laxman and Hanuman during a coronavirus awareness campaign, on Ram Navami in Bengaluru last week. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Monday reported 29,744 fresh COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths, taking the total tally to 13,68,945 and 14,627 respectively. The state government has announced a 14-day ‘close down’ in view of the rising cases.

According to the state health bulletin released on Monday night, 10,73,257 people were discharged cumulatively, including 10,663 Monday. Karnataka had recorded 34,804 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Bengaluru accounted for 16,545 fresh infections and 105 deaths. The city has so far reported 6,70,201 infections and 5,905 deaths. There are 1,92,669 active cases whereas 4,313 people were discharged on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 1,563 infections were reported in Mysuru, 1,197 in Tumakuru, 929 in Mandya, 872 in Kalaburagi, 786 in Ballari, 747 in Hassan, 609 in Raichur, and 505 in Bengaluru Rural.

Cases were also reported in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Udupi, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada.

Other than Bengaluru, 18 deaths have been reported in Ballari, 10 in Hassan, nine in Mandya, seven each in Kalaburagi and Mysuru, five each in Dharwad, Kolar and Ramanagara, four each in Yadgir, Tumakuru, Haveri and Bidar, three each in Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar and Uttara Kannada, two each in Chikkamagaluru and one each in Shivamogga, Raichur and Bagalkote.

There were 1,66,407 tests conducted on Monday. As many as 88,27,370 inoculations were done, the department said.

Karnataka announces free vaccine for those between 18-45 years

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced free vaccination for those between 18-45 years in the state.

The CM had on Thursday approved the purchase of one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

“Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centres across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue. I urge all eligible to register themselves from April 28,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

“The health department will draw up the guidelines required. For those above 45 years, the Centre is giving vaccines free of cost,” he told reporters.

Yediyurappa also clarified that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state and said the Centre has increased the daily quota to the state from 300 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes. He said that the

Union government has increased Karnataka’s allocation of Remdesivir from 50,000 to 1,22,000.

COVID-19: Former PM HD Devegowda writes to PM Modi

Former PM H D Devegowda wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering suggestions to tackle the Cvid-19 pandemic. “This is a national crisis and we need to fight it as one nation. We should support all constructive measures taken to save lives and reduce suffering,” he wrote.

“If the government decides to give vaccines free to all citizens, that would be a great humanitarian gesture,” he added.