Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 11,265 new cases reported; no lockdown, reiterates CM Yediyurappa

A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 11,265 fresh Covid-19 infections and 38 deaths, taking the tally to over 10.94 lakh and toll to 13,046, the health department said. According to a department bulletin, there were 9,96,367 discharges cumulatively in the state, including 4,364 on Wednesday. There were 85,480 active cases in Karnataka which includes 506 in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 8,155 infections and 23 deaths on Wednesday. The city has so far reported 5,02,024 infections and 4,933 deaths. The active cases stood at 63,167. The bulletin said 376 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 356 in Mysuru, 290 in Bidar, 245 in Tumakuru, 159 in Ballari, 140 in Dakshina Kannada, 132 in Hassan, 127 in Dharwad, 122 in Vijayapura, 116 in Kolar, 110 in Udupi and 107 in Belagavi.

Besides Bengaluru, deaths have been reported in other districts as well — five in Mysuru, three each in Kalaburagi and Dharwad, two in Bidar and one each in Ballari and Tumakuru.

With 1,13,242 tests on Wednesday including 1,05,630 using the RT PCR and other methods, total tests conducted in the state stand at 2.30 crore. Cumulatively, 61.26 lakh vaccinations were done since the inoculation drive started in the state on January 16, the department added.

An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/File) An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom in Bengaluru (PTI Photo/File)

Karnataka CM reiterates no covid-19 lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the state, but strict measures implemented to contain the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters BS Yediyurappa said, “Barring lockdown, all other measures will be taken. Already we have imposed night curfew in some cities. If required we will extend it to some other districts as well.”

The Chief mInister said he would consult the Opposition party leaders on the next course of action and deliberate on their suggestions. He also ruled out lockdown on the weekends. A meeting with the opposition leaders has been called on April 18.

Karnataka Oppn parties flays govt for poor COVID-19 handling

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the lockdown was not a solution to rising COVID-19 infections as it would only make lives more difficult. “Lockdown is not a solution… First it has to be identified how this disease spreads and accordingly, treatment should be provided. The government relaxed the norms when the number of coronavirus cases dropped, due to which they have gone up now,” Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

He charged the state government with minimising the tests when cases reduced substantially, allowing everyone to come in without checking them and letting people congregate at public events.

If the government is willing to impose lockdown, it should deposit Rs 10,000 into the account of one crore families belonging to the economically weaker section, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly told reporters

He also claimed that he has not received any invitation from the government on the all-party meeting yet.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said the government should focus on the availability of essential drugs such as Remdesivir and beds in hospitals as it is being projected that by the month end, cases may shoot up to 20,000 a day.