Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Another biggest one-day spike with 25,795 cases; CM approves Rs 400 crore for vaccine

A worker arranges oxygen cylinders before loading them into a truck for supplying to different hospitals at a gas supplier facility in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka on Thursday reported another biggest single day spike with 25,795 new cases of COVID-19 and 123 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885.

On Wednesday, the state had reported its biggest single-day spike of 23,558 cases. The state has tested a total of over 2,41,79,169 samples so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested on Thursday.

Capital city Bengaluru reported 15,244 new covid infections and 68 deaths. The day also saw 5,624 patients getting discharged after recovery.

“As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges,” the Health department said in its bulletin.

According to the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases,1,95,993 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 243 are in ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban reported 68 deaths, Kalaburagi (11), Ballari, Dharwad and Tumakuru (5), Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mandya (4), followed by others. Tumakuru accounted for 1,231 new cases, Ballari 940, Mysuru 818, Hassan 689, Kalaburagi 659, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,98,919, followed by Mysuru 64,811 and Ballari 44,477. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,55,655, followed by Mysuru 58,687 and Ballari 39,974.

CM approves Rs 400 crore for vaccine purchase:

Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday evening approved the purchase of one crore doses of COVID Vaccine ‘Covershield’ at a cost of Rs 400 crore in the first phase.

“This will be used for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a media statement.

Chief Minister along with Deputy CM Dr Aswath Narayan held a virtual meeting with ministers from Bengaluru regarding the COVID19 situation in the city. Yediyurappa held the meeting after he was discharged from hospital. He had tested positive for the coronavirus infection last week and was discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru Thursday morning.

He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on April 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19. During his campaign trail for the byelections, he had developed symptoms like fever, fatigue, and initially he was taken to MS Ramamaih hospital for checkup. Once he tested positive, he was shifted to Manipal hospital in the city. The 78-year-old leader had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020, during the peak of the first wave of infections.

Govt releases Rs 571 cr for COVID-19 management

Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced that the state government has released a total of Rs 571 crore to various district administrations, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) , for COVID-19 management due to the surge in the covid cases across the state.

“Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, Rs 305 crore is being released to Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). They can use the amount for medicines and medical care, to make payment for labours hired on contract basis, for leasing marriage halls and others as facilities for quarantine and RT-PCR tests,” Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the money is immediately being released under the Revenue Department’s Disaster Response Fund.

“Using this funds complaints regarding pending bills, delay in payment for contract workers among others can be resolved, and BBMP Commissioner has been given instructions to take immediate steps in this regard,” he added.

Noting that a total of Rs 266 crore is being released to other district for COVID management, the minister said Kalaburagi is being allocated Rs 50 crore, Rs 15 crore for Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru urban districts and Rs 10 crore each to Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru among others.

Minister allocates 25,000 Remdesivir vials for Karnataka

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda said that after reviewing the availability of antiviral drug Remdesivir in Karnataka, it has been decided that allocation of 25,000 vials will be made over and above the allocation made for the state up to April 30.

“Reviewed situation of availability of #Remdesivir in State of Karnataka upon request of the State Govt. It has been decided that an additional allocation of 25000 vials will be made over an above allocation made for Karnataka upto April 30, 2021,” Gowda tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister said the process of allocation of Remdesivir to states is a dynamic process, and more allocation will be made as its production is likely to double in the coming days.

Gowda also urged the doctors to prescribe alternative medicines to ease pressure on the demand for the critical drug. “Remdesivir is only an investigational drug and other alternatives for treatment of #COVID in emergency cases are also available in the market. Doctors are requested to prescribe alternatives to ease pressure on demand for #Remdesivir,” Gowda tweeted.