Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: State reports 21,390 fresh cases, 10 deaths; positivity rate at 10.96%

Karnataka reported 21,390 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths on Wednesday. Whereas the positivity rate in the state clocked 10.96 per cent.

At least 15,617 cases were reported from Bengaluru city alone. Six deaths were also reported from the city. At present, there are 93,009 active cases in Karnataka, with the state capital having nearly 73,000 active cases. Around 1,541 people were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, officials said.

#Karnataka on Wednesday reported 21,390 new cases of #COVID19 and 10 deaths. The positivity rate in the state stands at 10.96 per cent. Out of the new cases, at least 15,617 cases were reported from #Bengaluru city.#COVID19 #OmicronVariant #ThirdWave #KarnatakaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/srlOnrYwwa — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) January 12, 2022

412 containment zones in Bengaluru

Bengaluru city has 412 active containment zones, according to data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Mahadevapura zone tops the list with 143 containment zones. Bommanahalli is second with 100 containment zones.

The South zone has 49 containment zones, followed by the West (49), East (44), Yelahanka (33), Dasarahalli (6) and RR Nagar (4).

Virtual meeting

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with deputy commissioners and deputy directors of public instruction of all districts over rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka and discussed steps needed to be taken at schools.

Metro frequency reduced

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Wednesday said that the frequency of metro trains will be reduced on account of weekend curfew. Passengers’ entry to the metro stations will also be restricted to limit occupancy in trains.

Festive guidelines

The Karnataka government issued fresh guidelines ahead of Vaikunta Ekadashi and Sankranti to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to guidelines issued by the government, a maximum of 50 fully vaccinated devotees will be allowed inside temples at a time to have ‘darshan’ of the deity and only routine puja will be permitted.

Meanwhile, the ISKCON will celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday, but the temple in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru will remain closed to the public owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Precautionary measures, as mandated by the state government in the interest of public safety, will be in place. Only special invitees will be allowed for darshan,” the ISKCON said in a statement on Wednesday.