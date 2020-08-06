Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah ‘clinically stable’; HAL donates two ambulances to state govt

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. (Credits: Karnataka DIPR) Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. (Credits: Karnataka DIPR)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah remain clinically stable since their admission to the hospital after testing positive for novel coronavirus, doctors confirmed on Thursday.

“CM Yediyurappa continues to be clinically stable and is responding well to treatment. He is cheerful and continues to attend to his activities from his room. The team of clinical experts is monitoring him closely,” Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru said.

Meanwhile, former CM Siddaramaiah who was also admitted to the same hospital is “comfortable and cheerful”, a statement issued by the hospital read.

While Siddaramaiah was admitted Monday after testing positive for Covid-19, CM Yediyurappa was admitted a day earlier.

Bengaluru: BBMP orders private hospitals to operate citizen service desks

In a bid to enhance coordination between patients, their families, hospitals, and the State government, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered private hospitals to establish citizen service desks.

According to an order issued by BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, the same will be applicable to all private hospitals that have earmarked over 100 beds for Covid-19 treatment.

The desk will also be in charge of updating the government on bed availability on a real-time basis to complement the operations of the centralised bed allocation system.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said that both CM Yediyurappa and opposition leader Siddaramaiah are “recovering and will be discharged soon.”

‘Recovery rate crosses 50% benchmark, 20.75% more people recovered in Bengaluru last week’

Explaining that Karnataka recorded a steady improvement in Covid-19 situation during the last week, Medical Education Minister said that the state crossed the 50 per cent benchmark of cumulative recoveries over active cases.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar (right) and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad during an online media briefing held on Thursday. (Express Photo) Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar (right) and BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad during an online media briefing held on Thursday. (Express Photo)

“Karnataka has improved its recovery rate in the last seven days as it crossed the 50 per cent mark. While the recovery rate in the state has increased by 11.37 per cent, the same has seen a hike of 20.75 per cent in Bengaluru,” Sudhakar said.

Further, the Minister added that the state conducted most tests on a single day on Thursday (August 6) since the first case was recorded in Bengaluru on March 8. “Today we have conducted 48,421 tests, the most in a day so far. 95 labs are functional in the state, and have conducted 15.81 lakh tests till date,” he added.

HAL donates two ambulances to Karnataka govt

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Thursday donated two ambulances to Bowring & Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute (BLCMC&RI) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

“These specialized ambulances can be used for transporting patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and non-invasive airway management, R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said.

The ambulances are equipped with facilities (Express Photo) The ambulances are equipped with facilities (Express Photo)

The ambulances are equipped with facilities like air conditioning, basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, and auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism.

Karnataka: Dy CM launches 8 products expected to ‘mitigate’ Covid-19 spread

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN Thursday launched eight products aimed at mitigating COVID-19 spread, in an event held in Bengaluru.

Developed by various startups, these include immunity-booster chapati, tea, daily drops, a chewable tablet, a centralised health monitoring system, a fruit/veg sanitiser, a water sanitiser system and an anti-microbial air sanitising system.

Developed by various startups, these include immunity-booster chapati, tea, daily drops, a chewable tablet, a centralised health monitoring system, a fruit/veg sanitiser, a water sanitiser system and an anti-microbial air sanitising system.

According to government officials, these products were developed by various startups at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), an initiative of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

“This shows that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in developing solutions to fight the COVID 19 pandemic, which is a result of the robust Innovation ecosystem present here,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Covid-19 Karnataka: 6805 fresh cases, 93 more deaths

Karnataka continues to record a steep increase in coronavirus cases, reporting as many as 6805 cases and 93 deaths on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 2544 more people have been infected in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours while 15 deaths were reported in the city. The capital city has 32,314 active cases, as on August 6.

