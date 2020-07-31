Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 63 asymptomatic Covid patients appear for state entrance test

A KCET 2020 exam centre A KCET 2020 exam centre

As many as 63 asymptomatic patients of the novel coronavirus attended the Physics and Chemistry papers of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 on Friday.

On Thursday, 57 such students appeared for Mathematics and 49 for the Biology paper from across centres in the state.

According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the Physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1,75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the Chemistry test. The same for Biology and Mathematics, on Thursday, was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.

“The exams were held in 497 centres across the state under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts and in co-ordination with BBMP in Bengaluru in a fair and transparent manner ensuring all safety measures,” Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said.

Make arrangements to speed up Covid-19 testing, Karnataka Guv tells CM

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala Friday suggested Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to make arrangements to speed up Covid-19 testing facilities.

“The Governor suggested CM to make arrangements for speed test, use of Ayurvedic medicine and homeopathy medicine to control coronavirus in all affected areas of the State,” a Raj Bhavan statement read.

Further, Vala suggested a ban on sale and distribution of tobacco, gutka, pan masala, and all types of pouches in which such products are sold.

During the meeting, CM Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai apprised the Governor on actions taken by the government to contain the pandemic, and processes in place for testing, reporting and treating.

Bengaluru: KR Market, Kalasipalya markets to remain shut till August 31

Bengaluru’s iconic KR Market, Kalasipalya markets will continue to be closed till August 31, BBMP Commissioner said. “The decision was taken to prioritise safety in the wake of Covid-19 spread,” N Manjunatha Prasad confirmed.

Karnataka: 5483 fresh cases, 84 deaths

As many as 5,483 fresh coronavirus cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka Friday. Meanwhile, 2220 more people tested positive in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours while 20 deaths were recorded. The capital city now has 37,609 active cases

