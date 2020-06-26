Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Bengaluru to get testing facilities in each assembly constituency

Bengaluru has 1207 active cases (Express photo) Bengaluru has 1207 active cases (Express photo)

In a bid to ramp up testing for coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Friday announced that swab collection and testing facilities will be set up in every Assembly Constituency.

“Testing facilities where throat swabs can be collected and tested will be set up at every Assembly Constituency (in Bengaluru). Separate ambulance facility to transport bodies of Covid-19 patients would be enhanced,” he announced.

Bengaluru has 1207 active cases until Thursday evening. “All necessary preparations have been taken considering the surge in the cases everyday,” the CM said in a meeting held with MPs, Ministers, and MLAs of Bengaluru.

Turn marriage halls to turn quarantine facilities: MLAs urge CM

During the meeting, MLAs suggested that marriage halls with huge capacities located on the outskirts of Bengaluru should be used to quarantine asymptomatic persons.

Responding to the same, CM Yediyurappa said that action has been taken to identify hotels in the city to provide such facility. Further, the CM said, “Officers have been also directed to monitor the treatment given by private hospitals to Covid-19 patients.” He further requested MLAs to inspect hospitals in their respective constituencies to report the actual situations there.

Meanwhile, the issue of providing safety to frontline warriors including doctors, nurses, and ASHA workers were also discussed in the meeting. In response, the CM said, “Priority will be given for the safety of our corona warriors.”

Among various measures discussed to contain the spread of the virus in the city, it was decided to review the distribution of Ayurvedic medicines to increase immunity levels among the general public. In addition to the same, it was also decided to give greater impetus to create awareness regarding precautionary measures.

Another lockdown essential in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Friday urged the government to announce another lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The state needs another lockdown but this time it should be well planned. Last time, it was imposed without a second thought impacting the people’s health and even the economy of the State, he said.

He further suggested that lockdown was imperative in the wake of the daily rise in the number of fresh cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic in the State.

Special night trains on Bengaluru-Belagavi route begin services

The South Western Railway Friday announced beginning operations of overnight trains between Bengaluru and Belagavi. According to the schedule, the daily superfast express will depart at 9 pm to arrive at the destination at 7.25 am the next day (both sides).

On its route, the train will have stoppages at Yeshwantpur, Tumkur, Sampige Road, Arsikere, Birur, Chikjajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur, Haveri, Karajgi, Hubballi, and Dharwad.

Earlier operated as a tri-weekly train, SWR had decided to increase the frequency of the train upon high user demand, an official confirmed.

16 employees tested positive, 4 recovered so far: BMTC

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Friday stated that 16 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far, of which four have recovered.

“With a view of early detection and speedy treatment of COVID-19, BMTC had organised random testing of the crew. This proactive step was taken in the interest of employees,” a statement read.

Further, officials added that all primary contacts of employees who tested positive are tracked by the BBMP and have been put on home quarantine “after due briefing regarding dos and don’ts of the same.”

A driver-cum-conductor attached to KR Puram depot was the first among BMTC employees to get infected. He was discharged from the designated hospital after he recovered from the infection last week.

Covid-19 patient kills self in Bengaluru hospital

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru killed herself at a Covid designated hospital on Thursday, police confirmed.

“She had gone to the restroom at around 2 am on Wednesday. However, as she did not return for a long while, her daughter-in-law went to check on her when she found her dead,” the police said.

57-year-old TTE succumbs to Covid-19: SWR

The South Western Railway Thursday confirmed the death of a Travelling Ticketing Examiner was due to Covid-19.

“The deceased, aged 57, was not feeling well while he was at his native and had visited a doctor once. However, he died after two days and his swab was taken then. The result has now come out indicating positive for coronavirus,” SWR Chief PRO E Vijaya told Indianexpress.com.

According to an official statement, the TTE was attached to Bagalkot as his headquarter station and it is suspected that contracted the infection when he traveled to Miraj (a city in southern Maharashtra).

