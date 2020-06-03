Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: Total cases cross 4,000; 60% fatalities are those above 60

Passengers at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru after arriving in a special A-I flight from Frankfurt (PTI) Passengers at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru after arriving in a special A-I flight from Frankfurt (PTI)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed 4000 Wednesday, with the state recording 267 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“As of today, 4063 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 1514 discharges. Today, 267 new positive cases have been reported and 111 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed.

While inter-state passengers, especially from neighbouring Maharashtra has contributed most to the COVID-19 tally in Karnataka, over 93 per cent of these new cases in the last 24 hours possessed a similar character.

Of the new cases, 105 fresh cases were confirmed in Kalaburagi district – the place where India’s first COVID-19 fatality was recorded on March 10.

While 62 fresh cases were reported in coastal district Udupi, 35 tested positive in Raichur, followed by 20 in capital city Bengaluru.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 53 as health officials confirmed the death of an 80-year-old female patient in Davangere, who was a contact of another patient who had tested positive earlier in May.

“She (the deceased) had symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness on May 28 after which she was brought dead to a designated hospital in Davanagere on May 29. Her samples that were collected then tested positive today,” a health officer explained.

60% COVID-19 fatalities in Karnataka are senior citizens

While the COVID-19 fatality rate in Karnataka is just above 1 per cent, Karnataka War Room analysis indicates that 60% of them are senior citizens. Of the 53 deaths reported so far in the State, 32 are of patients aged 60 or above.

Of these, 18 were aged between 60 and 70 years while 14 were aged above 70.

According to a member of the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the government has been focusing on protecting them more these days.

“It is a known fact that senior citizens are more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. The health survey conducted across the state to identify those with comorbidity has helped our frontline workers to keep a check on them on a daily basis across districts,” a doctor-member of the committee said.

According to the latest health survey conducted by the health department, around 14.7 lakh senior citizens have comorbidity including diabetes, cardiac problems, high blood pressure, and such.

Karnataka skips COVID-19 media briefing for third consecutive day

The Karnataka government on Wednesday skipped the evening daily briefing for the third consecutive day this week.

This is the first time that the online video press conference chaired by the State’s official spokesperson and Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar is cancelled for a long break since the beginning of the pandemic in the state.”Due to unavoidable circumstances, there will be no briefing today. Instead, media bulletin will be shared,” a message shared with media persons read.

During the press conference, the Minister is usually accompanied by the Health Commissioner or the Additional Chief Secretary (Health & Family Welfare).

Sources in the Health Department told Indianexpress.com that the government is now scouting for another official spokesperson. “Education Minister Suresh Kumar had expressed his opinion to step down from the responsibility a couple of days back. While we are scouting for another spokesperson now from among ministers, our team is also planning to redesign the media bulletin to make it more comprehensive,” the official said.

Earlier last week, the government had decided to skip the mid-day media release, which used to include details on individual patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the health department had said, “Due to an increase in the number of cases in the last few days and as being done in other states of the country, it is decided by the Task Force that mid day media release will not be there.”

Bengaluru now has 40 containment zones

Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 40 containment zones in the city to date.

According to BBMP COVID-19 war room statistics, the new containment zones added to the list in the last 24 hours include a street located in Malleshwaram and an apartment complex located in Visvesvarapura,

While 417 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in Bengaluru so far, 256 people have recovered from the infection. “As many as 149 active cases are there in the city, all admitted to designated COVID-19 hospitals,” a BBMP official confirmed.

According to BBMP COVID-19 War Room analysis, 48 per cent of the total cases confirmed in the city were of primary contacts of COVID-19 patients. Over 15 per cent of the total coronavirus patients in Bengaluru possessed a local travel history, the analysis added.

