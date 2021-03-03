Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: 528 new cases; Health officer gets notice for vaccinating minister at home

According to the Centre’s guidelines, vaccination should be done at designated hospitals, and this was conveyed repeatedly in many meetings, the director said. (Representational/PTI)

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and three related fatalities, taking the total tally to 9.52 lakh and the death toll to 12,346.

Bengaluru continued to remain on top of the list in the number of fresh cases, with 311 infections reported today. The day also saw 413 patients getting discharged after recovery.

“Cumulatively 9,52,565 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,346 deaths and 9,34,143 discharges,” the Health department said in its bulletin.

Out of the 6,057 active cases, 6,046 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 116 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for two deaths, while one death was reported from Bengaluru Rural.

Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, Udupi logged 23, Kalaburagi and Bidar each had 20, Dakshina Kannada 19 and Dharwad 16, followed by other districts. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,06,440, followed by Mysuru 54,139 and Ballari 39,288.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 3,97,665, followed by Mysuru 52,924 and Ballari 38,620.

According to the health department, a total of 1,89,89,488 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,339 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Health officer gets show cause notice for vaccinating minister at home:

The health department on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a health officer in Haveri for having inoculated state Agriculture Minister B C Patil and his wife at home, breaking the vaccination protocol, on Tuesday.

The National Health Mission director-(Karnataka) Arundhathi Chandrashekar in her show cause notice to Dr Jayanand M, Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) programme officer of Haveri, asked him to explain why the protocol was broken.

According to the Centre’s guidelines, vaccination should be done at designated hospitals, and this was conveyed repeatedly in many meetings, the director said.

“Yet, the norm was flouted, bringing a bad name to the health department,” she stated in her notice. “In case the RCH officer was found wrong, then disciplinary action would be taken against him,” she added. The Centre has asked for a report from the Karnataka government on the matter.

Despite facing criticism by various quarters, including Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Patil mantianed there was nothing wrong in getting inoculated at home.