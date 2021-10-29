Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 478 new cases, CSR initiative in Bengaluru to educate children who lost parents to pandemic

In a bid to provide shelter and education to 300 girl children who have lost parents (either one or both) to the Covid-19 pandemic, a special campus is being developed in Bettakote gram panchayat, located in the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

As part of the initiative — a joint effort by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF) and Sparsha Trust — the campus named Chinnara Dhama (which translates to ‘haven for young children’) is expected to be ready by 2022.

“Chinnara Dhama will be managed under KIAF’s flagship programme Namma Shikshana (Our Education). The initiative will provide safe and secure lodging facilities, as well as social and psychological support to girl children. It will provide access to quality education by enrolling the children at one of the BIAL-adopted schools. The children will also be provided with basic and vocational skills that are required to develop their social competencies,” a statement from the CSR partners read.

478 new cases, 17 more deaths

Karnataka on Thursday added 478 fresh cases and 17 fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,87,313 and 38,054, respectively, the health department said. The day also saw 334 people recovering, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,40,673 and leaving the number of active cases at 8,557, a bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 235 cases and seven deaths. Other districts that reported a high number of fresh cases were Tumakuru (53), Mysuru (47), Dakshina Kannada (31), Kodagu (29), Hassan (24), Uttara Kannada (11), and Mandya (10).

While 10 districts reported zero infections, 12 districts had cases in single digits. As many as four fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada while Kolar and Mysuru reported two each, and one casualty was recorded in Ramanagara.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir recorded zero infections and zero deaths linked to the pandemic.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.42% and the case fatality rate was 3.55%. A total of 1,13,152 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.05 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.47 crore, with 1,76,433 people being inoculated on Thursday.

‘No plan of lockdown in Karnataka’: Covid-19 panel dismisses rumours

Even as panic gripped many in Karnataka owing to the discovery of two cases of the AY 4.2 sub-lineage of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has dismissed rumours there could be another lockdown in the state.

“Reports of TAC recommending another lockdown in Karnataka due to the discovery of AY 4.2 sub-lineage cases are unfounded and unrealistic. It may be recalled that a lockdown was recommended last time when the state was reporting nearly 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on a daily basis. The number has been below 350 for the last two days,” TAC Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan told indianexpress.com. He added that the source of certain media reports “that tried to spread panic” in the last two days was still not known.

Union Tourism Minister hails ‘Corona Warriors’ in Bengaluru event

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday hailed the country’s milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by calling it a victory of Corona warriors, new India and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Addressing a tourism conference here, he asserted that there can be no bigger confidence booster for the revival of tourism than Covid vaccination. The Union culture and tourism minister congratulated each and every citizen of the country for achieving the milestone in its vaccination drive against the pandemic.

“We have witnessed the victory of scientists, the victory of healthcare workers, and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. It is a victory of new India and team India; and a victory of the spirit of cooperative federalism, and of our Corona warriors,” Reddy said.

He said vaccination against Covid-19 and tourism will go together in the current scenario, and without vaccination, tourism will not survive and no tourists will come. “We should use challenging times as an opportunity to rethink, regenerate and reinvent the tourism sector,” the minister said.

Kodagu: 34 students of residential school contract Covid-19

With 34 students of a residential school in Karnataka’s Madikeri contracting Covid-19, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kodagu district on Wednesday jumped to 1.21% from 0.19% recorded a day earlier.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Venkatesh, samples were collected from a total of 279 students and 54 staff members of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya near Galibeedu in Madikeri after two students of Class X tested positive on October 23.

“After the tests, 22 and 10 students tested positive on October 25 and 27, respectively. As many as five of the total 54 staff members tested positive when samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) method. Their samples have been sent for RT-PCR tests and the results are expected today (Thursday),” he told indianexpress.com on Thursday.

