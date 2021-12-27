Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 289 new cases, tests dip

Covid tests witnessed a sharp dip to 58,495 compared to more than a lakh last week. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Karnataka reported 289 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday of which 172 were in Bengaluru Urban.

The state health department said there were four deaths of which two were in Bengaluru, one each in Kodagu and Uttara Kannada. The active cases in the state now stand at 7,449.

There were 254 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.49 percent while the case fatality rate is 1.38 percent. Other districts like Dakshina Kannada registered 12 cases, Mysuru (07), Kodagu (37), Tumakaru (15) Udupi (7), Uttara Kannada (8).

Bengaluru rural, Ballari, Bidar, Koppala, Raichur, Ramanagara, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Yadagiri, Kalaburgi, Haveri and Gadag have reported zero cases.

Meanwhile, defending the move to impose night curfew from December 28 for a period of 10 days, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that since cases were surging in neighbouring states, the state government took a precautionary measure.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced vaccination for kids between 15-18 years of age from January 03, 2022 and precautionary doses for health and frontline workers and people aged above 60 with comorbidities from January 10, 2022.

Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant – Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, shared her opinion on booster dose for health workers, senior citizens from January 10, 2022 saying, “I think this is the much awaited and welcome news! Medical professionals all across India have been awaiting this guideline. This is an important additional step to help with the Omicron variant spread of covid 19. As always mentioned, the vaccine is indicated to reduce the severity and complications of Covid 19 infection. We need to continue to be watchful – avoid unnecessary travel, avoid crowded areas, and wear masks.”