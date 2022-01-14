Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 28,723 new cases, majority in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Friday reported 28,723 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, with Bengaluru alone accounting for 20,121 new infections and seven deaths. With today’s addition of fresh cases, the state positivity rate stood at 12.98 per cent. The total number of active cases in the state is currently at 1,41,337.

“Highest testing since the beginning of pandemic with 2.21 lakh tests today,” State Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted on Friday.

Dr Sudhakar welcomed Governor Tawarchand Gehlot who visited BMCRI’s PMSSY hospital to receive his precaution dose.

So far about 83,937 doses have been given at BMCRI including 420 lactating mothers and 1,179 pregnant women. The minister said that the vaccine is the only way to defeat Covid-19 and even WHO has been urging everyone to take vaccine. ‘In his VC with CMs, PM Modi also emphasised on achieving 100% coverage. Therefore I urge everyone to voluntarily come forward and get their vaccine,’ said minister.

He added that he welcomed the High Court’s directions on the Congress padyatra which is in line with the Covid guidelines of the state and central governments. He said the public will neither forget or forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the Congress.

Karnataka Governor takes ‘precautionary’ dose of Covid vaccine

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was administered a “precautionary” dose of coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

The state began administering “precautionary dose” to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.