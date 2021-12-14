Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 263 new infections, 70 percent eligible population fully vaccinated

Karnataka Tuesday crossed a new milestone in vaccination coverage against Covid-19 as 70 per cent of the total eligible population in the state have taken both doses, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

“While Karnataka crossed the 70 per cent mark in second dose coverage today, we have become the third major state in the country to do so,” he claimed. He added that Karnataka was also the first among major states with most first dose coverage of the eligible population aged 18 or above, with the same at 95.46 per cent as on December 14.

#Karnataka: 95.46% of eligible population recieved first dose of #CovidVaccine. 70% completed both doses: Health and Medical Edu Minister @mla_sudhakar. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OtcUwPSk3C — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, over 2.25 lakh more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered till 3.30 pm on Tuesday. To date, over 8.09 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered since January 16 earlier this year. Of this, 3.42 crore doses were second doses while another 4.66 crore doses were first doses.

263 new cases, seven more deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 263 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,00,934 and death toll to 38,275, the health department said.The day also saw 327 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,55,465.

Of the new cases, 158 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 182 discharges and 1 death. Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,165.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.66 per cent. Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, 2 are from Chikkamagaluru and one each from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 16 fresh cases, Kodagu 14, Dakshina Kannada 13, Chikkamagaluru 11, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 12,59,183 positive cases, Mysuru 1,80,075 and Tumakuru 1,21,216.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban is on top with 12,37,306, followed by Mysuru 1,77,437 and Tumakuru 1,19,949, according to a department bulletin. Cumulatively a total of 5,47,27,172 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 71,308 were tested on Tuesday alone.

(with PTI inputs)