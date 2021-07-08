Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 2,530 new cases; bus operations to Kerala to resume from July 12

A medic administers the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka reported 2,530 new cases of Covid-19 and 62 deaths Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 28.64 lakh and the toll to 35,663. The day also saw 3,344 recoveries, bringing the active caseload down to 38,729.

While the test positivity rate stood at 1.60 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.45 per cent.

CM orders waiver of property tax on all single-screen theatres

After the Karnataka State Film Exhibitors Association (KSFEA) submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he directed the officials to issue an order waiving property tax on single-screen theatres for the 2021-22 FY.

As per the order, the property tax waiver for single-screen theatres will cost the state exchequer Rs 9 crores. The KSFEA in its memorandum stated that with theatres remaining shut for almost 14 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, owners have suffered huge losses. There are 630 single-screen theatres in the state.

Bengaluru civic body constitutes 14-member paediatric experts panel

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has constituted a 14-member panel comprising paediatric experts ahead of predictions of a third wave of COVID-19 which may see children at risk.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, in an order, stated that the committee will include five experts — Dr Sanjay, director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Dr. Mallikarjun, president of Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Dr. Rakshay Shetty, lead paediatric intensivist of Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Dr. Naresh P. from Manipal Hospital and Dr. Vishwanath Kamoji from Columbia Asia Hospital.

The other nine members of the committee, which will be headed by Mr. Gupta, are civic officials. Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep will be the member secretary. Chief Health Officer (Public Health) B.K. Vijayendra, Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Nirmala Buggi, and other children’s specialists working in the BBMP will also be on the committee.

KSRTC to resume Kerala bus operations from July 12

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume inter-state bus operations to Kerala starting July 12. The bus services would be from Mangaluru, Puttur, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other places.

According to KSRTC, those travelling from Kerala to Karnataka should mandatorily carry a COVID-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate which should be of at least one dose of the vaccine. Students and other regular travellers for business or other reasons to Karnataka should undergo the RT-PCR test once a fortnight and carry COVID-19 negative certificates.