Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 21 deaths, cumulative cases edge towards 1 million mark

Cumulative Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is set to edge past the 1 million mark as the total number of cases till date rose to 9,92,279 on Tuesday as 2,975 more people contracted the infection. With the state continuing to witness an uptick in daily cases, it is expected to become the third state in the country to exceed the 1 million limit, after Maharashtra (over 2.7 million cases) and Kerala (over 1.1 million cases).

Meanwhile, 21 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the highest in a single-day recorded this year.

While 18 of the 21 fatalities from across the state were aged 60 or above, the youngest to have succumbed to the infection was a 27-year-old male patient who complained of fever when he was admitted to a hospital in Hassan district. “He was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) after which he was admitted to a designated hospital on March 24. His health condition worsened over the days and he died on Tuesday,” a health official explained.

As many as 11 deaths confirmed on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban while three others were from Mysuru. Other districts that reported Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours were Bengaluru Rural (2), Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Kalaburagi, and Mandya (one each).

Udupi: Students with negative report allowed to exit MIT campus, says Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday said students of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), who have a negative Covid-19 test report, would be allowed to exit the campus soon. He was in Udupi district to inspect the situation in the containment zone in the engineering college.

“There are 11,000 people here in Manipal (Academy of Higher Education) campus. Around 900 people (in MIT) have been infected after which the whole campus was declared a containment zone. Since there are no serious threats, we are sending back people with negative reports,” he said.

As on Tuesday, MIT alone reported 873 cases in the last 14 days, according to data issued by the district administration. This cluster, thus, came to be identified as the one with the most active cases in the state.

BBMP identifies 3 new clusters, 31 active containment zones in city now

With Bengaluru continuing to witness a steady surge in new Covid-19 cases, BBMP identified three more containment zones on Tuesday. These are one each in Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, and Yelahanka zones, where a total of nine, 15 and six cases each were identified respectively.

With this, the total number of active containment zones rose to 31 in the city. Dasarahalli and Yelahanka zones have the most active containment zones (9) followed by BBMP East (8), and BBMP West and BBMP South with two such zones each.

As per government data, Bengaluru Urban has 17,582 active cases, as on March 30.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,984 new cases of Covid-19 out of the total 2,975 from across the state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rate dipped to 2.78 per cent from 3.2 per cent recorded on Monday from across the state.

Other districts that reported most cases are Kalaburagi (156), Mysuru (111), and Bidar (102). At the same time, 1,262 others recovered from the infection while 47,686 people were inoculated across the state.