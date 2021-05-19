Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 150 oxygen beds at Bengaluru airport; state aims to vaccinate all by November

Karnataka Wednesday reported 34,281 new cases of COVID-19 and 468 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 23,06,655 and the toll to 23,306, the state health department said. As many as 17,24,438 people have been discharged.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 11,772 new cases.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 per cent. The day saw 49,953 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Karnataka CM inaugurates 150-bed oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre at Bengaluru airport

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday inaugurated the 150-bed oxygenated COVID-19 treatment centre at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru.

COV-AID@BLR is a COVID-19 treatment centre located near the Cargo Terminals of Bengaluru Airport, open for the public and employees from the Bengaluru Airport ecosystem.

“Patients can get admission at the Centre by contacting the Nodal Officers (Sannappaiah -9448116661) and Dr. Sanjay -9538279991) or through recommendation from a Referral Hospital. The patient must carry an Aadhar card, prescription provided by the Referral Hospital and relevant medical documents,” Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

The facility is designed to treat patients who are asymptomatic, with mild hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level).

“It is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre, which would provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they are able to get admission in a hospital. This facility is not equipped to treat pregnant women or moderate cases and those requiring high flow oxygen support / ICU beds,” the statement added.

The centre would be equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses’ station, rest rooms, dining area and drinking water facilities. An ambulance would be on standby 24×7 to cater to emergencies. According to airport authorities, all necessary arrangements would be made for safe disposal of waste, including bio-waste.

According to BIAL, the treatment at COV-AID@BLR would be free of cost, while charges for medicines, tests and self-arranged ambulances would be borne by patients.

KSRTC launches ‘ICU on wheels’

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday launched the service ‘ICU on wheels’.

According to KSRTC MD Shivayogi C Kalasad, the bus is built in-house by the KSRTC at an estimated cost of Rs.10 lakh. The corporation has borne the entire cost. More than 12 oxygen supply buses are already being operated by four Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations. These include RTC buses from Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Chilakamoor in Kalaburgi and Belgaum in Bangalore, BMTC in KSRTC and KSRTC in Bengaluru.

The KSRTC said that two of these buses are equipped with ambulance-type medical equipment. “The transport corporations have been instructed to provide oxygen buses in all the districts under Public Private partnerships in the backdrop of increasing Corona cases. These transport services are completely free,” he added.

Karnataka sets goal to vaccinate all eligible by November end

The Karnataka government has set a goal to get all those eligible vaccinated against Covid-19 by November end, health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

“Our major objective is to vaccinate all by October end or November end. All our efforts are in the direction of vaccinating every citizen by the end of the year,” K Sudhakar added.

Meanwhile, he announced the receipt of two lakh doses of Covishield from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India on Wednesday. “We have placed an order for two crore Covishield vaccines to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Today, we have received two lakh doses,” he added.

According to Sudhakar, the doses will be administered to those who are above 45 years and are due for second dose. The minister said the state has received 1.11 crore doses from the central government.

The state has received 10.94 lakh doses as part of direct procurement from manufacturers, comprising 9,50,000 Covishield and 1,44,000 Covaxin shots.

“In all, we have got 1,22,20,510 vaccines, including both Covishield and Covaxin. We have vaccinated 1,13,61,234 people so far in the state,” the minister noted.