Karnataka weekend curfew in effect from Friday; Here’s what’s allowed, what’s not

The Karnataka government has permitted the functioning of shops dealing with essential goods and services from 6 am to 2 pm during the weekend curfew, which will be in force from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, in Bengaluru and 19 other districts in the state.

The state government had announced more relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions from June 21. However, the weekend curfew will be in place to curb the spread of infection by prohibiting the movement of individuals except for essential and emergency activities.

Shops selling food items, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, animal fodder and dairy and milk booths would be open on Saturday and Sunday. Public Distribution System shops and street vendors also are allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm.

Standalone liquor shops and outlets are allowed only for take away services from 6 am to 2 pm during the weekend curfew.

The government has permitted home delivery of all items 24×7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes. “Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVID 19 management,” the state government said in the guidelines.

Restaurant and eateries are allowed only for take away and home delivery. Meanwhile, movement of buses, trains and air travel is permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands are allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

“The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour,” the guidelines further stated.

In a statement on Friday, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it will operate only 30 per cent of bus services in the city due to weekend curfew. “During the weekend curfew, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetable, milk and medical shops etc are only allowed to function and other business activities and movement of individuals are prohibited. Due to this, the movement of passengers is expected to be low; hence, BMTC shall reduce its bus services on weekend,” BMTC said.

“BMTC shall operate only 30 per cent of its existing 4,000 bus services, only 1,200 buses will be operated on 26 and 27 June,” BMTC added in the statement.

Marriages already scheduled are permitted to be conducted at their respective homes in a low key manner involving only close family relatives up to 40 people and strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while, funerals are allowed with a maximum of 5 people, the government guidelines said.

Meanwhile, the patients and their attendants, persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination are allowed to travel with valid proof.