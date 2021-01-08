Karnataka to receive 13.9 lakh Covid-19 vaccine vials from Centre: Health Minister

Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar while inspecting the second dry run for vaccination against Covid-19. (Twitter/mla_sudhakar)

Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that the state is expected to receive 13.9 lakh Covid-19 vaccine vials in a couple of days from the central government.

After inspecting the second dry run for vaccination against Covid-19 in Aster CMI Hospital in Hebbal, Bengaluru city, Sudhakar said, “The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after probably we will be receiving 13,90,000 vials of vaccine for the state. It’s big happy news for all of us.”

He also said that so far 6,20,000 healthcare workers have been registered for vaccination in the first phase. “Those who are left out, maybe in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them also to register,” he added.

The minister also said that after health workers, the vaccines will be given to those with comorbidities, like those above 60 years and people working in other departments like Police and Revenue, who are also working against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka is conducting the dry run of Covid-19 vaccinations across the state on Friday. The first dry run for the vaccination was held on January 2 in five districts – Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Belagavi.



This time, according to the state health department, it is being carried out in six centres in each of the state’s 30 districts and will cover district hospitals, medical college hospitals (government and private), urban primary health centres, taluk hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres, and private hospitals.

Sudhakar said a detailed discussion was held with the Centre regarding the preparation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are conducting a vaccination dry run at 263 places, earlier it was planned at three locations in each district, but we have prepared to conduct it at seven locations in each district. This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state,” he added.