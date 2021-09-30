Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Vaccination centres at block, lane levels in Bengaluru from Oct 4

In a bid to expedite Covid-19 vaccination in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the civic authorities Thursday decided to establish block and lane-level vaccination centers.

These vaccination centres, according to Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, will begin functioning from October 4. “This will ensure vaccination for all citizens across 198 wards. Each ward will have block and lane-level vaccination centers. Strategy to how to set up these and to execute the work has been discussed with all ward level health inspectors, medical officers at primary health centres, doctors, ANMs, and ASHA workers,” he said after a training program held at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in the city.

#Bengaluru: 77,19,506 people (85% of total adult population) have taken at least one dose of #CovidVaccine in BBMP limits, Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep says. “Block, lane-level centres to be set up to achieve 95% completion within a month.” @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/MvPDY0hVXf — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) September 30, 2021

Randeep explained that vaccination centres in each block would comprise 750 to 1000 houses with each ward having 15 to 50 such blocks depending on the population. “Doctors from primary health centres can carry forward door-to-door visits across all houses in their respective blocks and lanes to collect information on people who have received vaccine, number of people in each house and reasons behind eligible people in the family not taking the vaccine yet. These teams also will create awareness and convince the citizens after which they will be brought to the center for administering the vaccine,” he said.

933 new cases, over 1.47 lakh doses administered on day 257

Karnataka recorded 933 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday. As many as 704 persons recovered. There are 12,780 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stood at 29.76 lakh and 37,794 respectively.

#Karnataka reports 933 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.81%. 14 more deaths reported from across state, 704 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/iaQpiWODvR — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) September 30, 2021

The test positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent against 1,14,529 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate was 1.50%. Bengaluru reported 291 new cases, 172 recoveries, and five new deaths in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, 1,47,376 vaccine doses were administered till 3.30 pm across the state, the bulletin said.