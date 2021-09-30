scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Vaccination centres at block, lane levels in Bengaluru from Oct 4

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 933 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 30, 2021 10:38:57 pm
A volunteer testing a two-year old baby in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli Zone. (Express photo)

In a bid to expedite Covid-19 vaccination in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the civic authorities Thursday decided to establish block and lane-level vaccination centers.

These vaccination centres, according to Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep, will begin functioning from October 4. “This will ensure vaccination for all citizens across 198 wards. Each ward will have block and lane-level vaccination centers. Strategy to how to set up these and to execute the work has been discussed with all ward level health inspectors, medical officers at primary health centres, doctors, ANMs, and ASHA workers,” he said after a training program held at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in the city.

Randeep explained that vaccination centres in each block would comprise 750 to 1000 houses with each ward having 15 to 50 such blocks depending on the population. “Doctors from primary health centres can carry forward door-to-door visits across all houses in their respective blocks and lanes to collect information on people who have received vaccine, number of people in each house and reasons behind eligible people in the family not taking the vaccine yet. These teams also will create awareness and convince the citizens after which they will be brought to the center for administering the vaccine,” he said.

Also Read |Explained: How Karnataka govt plans to disburse Covid-19 compensation to kin of victims

933 new cases, over 1.47 lakh doses administered on day 257

Karnataka recorded 933 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Thursday. As many as 704 persons recovered. There are 12,780 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stood at 29.76 lakh and 37,794 respectively.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent against 1,14,529 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate was 1.50%. Bengaluru reported 291 new cases, 172 recoveries, and five new deaths in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, 1,47,376 vaccine doses were administered till 3.30 pm across the state, the bulletin said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement