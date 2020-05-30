Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: 141 new cases reported in a day; govt bans spitting tobacco products at public places

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao inspect a check post at Attibele, Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. (File/Express Photo) Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao inspect a check post at Attibele, Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. (File/Express Photo)

Karnataka reported 141 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,922. According to the health department, 90 out of the fresh cases are returnees from other states.

According to the Health Department, a 47-year-old woman resident of Bidar district died due to COVID-19. She was diagnosed with Influenza like illness and had a history of paralysis since eight years and was suffering from hypertension and convulsions. She was admitted to the hospital on May 24.

Karnataka reported 141 new #COVID19 cases on Saturday(5pm). With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 2922. It includes 49 deaths and 997 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/YBP2VT08AL — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 30, 2020

Speaking to reporters through video conference, Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar said, “there are 1,874 active Coronavirus positive cases in the state, and a total of 894 people have recovered and been discharged till Saturday and 15 patients are in the ICU.”

According to the daily media bulletin by the health department, Bengaluru accounted for 33 cases, 18 in Yadagir, 14 in Dakshina Kannada, 13 each in Hassan and Udupi, 11 in Vijayapura, ten cases from Bidar, six in Shivamogga, four each in Davangere and Haveri, three in Kolar, two cases each in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, and one each in Belagavi, Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural, and Tumakuru.

#JUSTIN: Karnataka Government withdraws ‘Sunday Curfew’ across the state. All normal services will continue tomorrow from 7 am to 7pm. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/AKM3M3KcmS — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 30, 2020

The Karnataka government has issued an order withdrawing the ‘Sunday Curfew’ in the state this week, and allowed services to continue between 7 am and 7 pm. According to an order issued by the state Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar, the curfew was withdrawn after requests by the public.

Karnataka skips COVID-19 mid-day health bulletin

The Karnataka Health department has decided to skip mid-day media release starting from Saturday.

In a statement, the health department said, “Due to an increase in the number of cases in the last few days and as being done in other states of the country , it is decided by the Task Force that mid day media release will not be there. There will be evening press conference by Primary and Secondary Education Minister with complete details as usual. Media friends are requested to appreciate the situation and cooperate,” it said.

Karnataka govt bans spitting tobacco products at public places

The Karnataka Government has banned the use, and spitting, of smokeless tobacco and paan masala in public places to prevent the spread of COVID19.

According to an order issued by the Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday, chewing and spitting tobacco or tobacco made products will be an offence under sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the IPC, relating to disobedience, public nuisance, negligent act causing the spread of dangerous diseases. It will attract a jail term, it said.

The #Karnataka Government bans use and spitting of smokeless tobacco, paan masala & areca nut (supari) in public places to prevent the spread of #COVID19. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/g9eBVl95ly — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 30, 2020

The order also read, chewing and spitting tobacco products was an offence under section 4(2)A of the Karnataka Epidemic Ordinance-2020. The order also cited Bihar and Jharkhand governments making spitting of tobacco at public places an offence under the Epidemic Act.

Bengaluru police welcome recovered COVID 19 police constable

On Saturday, Bengaluru city Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao along with other officials welcomed a 35-year-old police head constable from Bengaluru traffic police who was tested positive for COVID19. He is discharged from a designated hospital on Saturday evening after ten days of treatment.

WATCH: @BlrCityPolice and @CPBlr @deepolice12 welcomed a 35-yr-old police head constable from @blrcitytraffic who was tested positive for #COVID19. He is discharged from a designated hospital today after 10 days of treatment. #COVID19Warriors @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/x8z5WXh8lK — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 30, 2020

According to Bengaluru police, On May 21 traffic head constable, deployed in Pulakeshi Nagar (Frazer Town) traffic police station in East Bengaluru, tested positive of COVID-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.