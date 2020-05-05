Karnataka COVID-19 wrap: State to conduct 10k tests by May 30, CM urges migrants to stay back

As many 3,666 samples were tested on Monday. To date, 74,664 samples have been tested in the state (Express Photo by Partha Paul) As many 3,666 samples were tested on Monday. To date, 74,664 samples have been tested in the state (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In a bid to enhance testing facilities to identify COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government Tuesday decided to establish testing laboratories in all private and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges.

Confirming this, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said that by May 30, the number of labs testing for novel coronavirus will rise to 60 from the current 29 with a capacity to conduct 10,000 tests per day.

According to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, as many 3,666 samples were tested on Monday. To date, 74,664 samples have been tested in the state.

Karnataka CM urges migrants to stay back

Reiterating his appeal to migrant labourers to avoid travel outside the state, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Tuesday requested them to stay put.

“The COVID-19 situation is in control in Karnataka when compared to other states. Industrial, construction, and trade activities need to be resumed outside areas marked as red zones. Hence, labourers may avoid unnecessary travel back to their natives,” Yediyurappa said.

“Barring the red zones, business, construction work and industrial activities have to be resumed. In this background it was explained that unnecessary travel of the migrant workers has to be controlled,” he stated.

Soon after meeting representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Yediyurappa added that migrant labourers fell for rumours that resulted in them rushing back to their native places as the third phase of the nationwide lockdown began.

The CM further asked builders and real estate owners to ensure all workers are provided with necessary facilities to ensure a smooth restart for all construction and related activities in the state.

Issues related to weavers in the state were also discussed on Tuesday. The CM promised that relief measures for them would be taken after discussing with officers of the Finance Department.

Health dept plans health survey for Karnataka residents, pilot begins

The Karnataka government is likely to collect health details from all residents of the state in a bid to maintain a health-related database.

Confirming this, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said, “The state will maintain a comprehensive health register to keep a tab on various health issued faced by the population.”

According to district administration officers in Chikkaballapura, the constituency Sudhakar represents, the pilot of the survey is already underway in Gauribidanur taluk.

“The door-to-door survey has been completed in over 31 wards. We have been inquiring people including children, senior citizens and patients on their health. This also helped us find some patients symptomatic of COVID-19 after which their samples were sent for testing and further action was taken. However, there is no sign of community spread in Gauribidanur, ” an official said.

As of 12 noon on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka is 659. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state stand at 659, including 28 deaths and and 324 recoveries.

