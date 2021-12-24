Karnataka Covid wrap: State logs 405 new cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka on Friday witnessed a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as it registered 405 new cases, taking the state’s total tally of infections to 3,003,969. The total number of active Covid cases in the state is 7,251.

On Friday, while Bengaluru Urban logged 254 new cases, other places like Bengaluru rural witnessed 1 case, Dakshina Kannada saw 20 cases, Kodagu reported 12 cases, Mysuru 13 cases, Uttara Kannada 32 cases, Kolara 18 cases, Tumakuru 16 cases and Udupi 13 cases.

The state health department stated that four new deaths were also recorded. Of them, two were from Bengaluru and one each from Belagavi and Mysuru.

On Thursday, the state reported 299 Covid positive cases.

Karnataka’s Covid positivity rate on December 23 was 0.35 per cent and case fertility rate is 0.98 per cent. The total number of recoveries was 267. The laboratory report of the state shows 114,559 tests were performed which includes Rapid Antigen Test, RT-PCR and other methods.

As on Friday, the average coverage of the first dose of vaccine is 96.76 per cent and the second dose is 75.25 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP limits) has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100 per cent Covid 19 vaccination coverage. Kodagu which has vaccinated 90 per cent of its target population is the next district, inching close to the 100 per cent mark.

The Union Ministry of Health stated that Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are reporting high numbers of Covid positive cases.

Keeping in view the high number of cases, the state government has imposed a ban on mass gatherings and parties from December 30 to January 02.