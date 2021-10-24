Karnataka: 20.8% of Covid-19 tests done last month were on children

The Karnataka government has ramped up Covid-19 tests on children in the last few months as a vaccine for kids is yet to be released.

“Analysis of one-month testing data (September 21 to October 21) shows that out of total tests conducted, 20.8% were done on children,” the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services stated in a statement.

Officials explained that it had decided to conduct at least 10 per cent of the total daily tests on kids based on “the apprehension that the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic will affect children more”.

“As children are not eligible for vaccination and schools have reopened for Classes 6-12, testing was ramped up,” the official added on the occasion of Karnataka achieving the landmark of conducting over five crore tests cumulatively since March last year.

While 5,00,31,061 samples were tested in the state, over 81 per cent were done using the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method.

“The number of samples tested by the government laboratories is 3,51,78,814 (contributing to 70%) and private labs have tested 1,49,91,638 (contributing to 30%). Lab-wise tests include samples tested with addresses of other states also,” the statement read.

At present, the total RT-PCR testing pooling capacity is 1,83,780 across the state. This includes the capacity of 99,400 and 84,380 samples that can be tested at government and private facilities per day respectively.

“ASHAs carry out active case search or house-to-house visits for identifying any symptomatic cases with special focus in rural areas. For the mentally-disabled and physically-challenged people with Covid-like symptoms, mobile teams carry out testing at the doorsteps,” the statement added.