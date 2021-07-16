Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,806 cases, 42 deaths; state to hold training sessions for doctors ahead of third wave

Of the 1,806 new cases, 411 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 549 discharges and 10 deaths. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,806 new cases of Covid-19 and 42 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,80,370 and fatalities to 36,079, according to the health department bulletin.

The day also saw 2,748 people getting discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 28,12,869.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 31,399. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.18 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.32 per cent.

Karnataka allows healthcare academic institutions to resume classes

The Karnataka government on Friday, in an order, allowed medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing, and other healthcare academic institutions to resume classes on campus.

According to the order, students and staff should have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine to be permitted to resume their classes. The same was confirmed by Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar in a tweet on Friday. “It has been decided to allow reopening of all medical, dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect. Students, faculty members and non-teaching staff should be vaccinated to attend colleges,” he said.

Training sessions for doctors in all districts ahead of third wave: Health Minister

All medical and paramedical staff will be trained in all districts regarding Covid management, says Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. He was speaking at the inauguration of a training program organized by the state health department for doctors in Bengaluru Urban District on Friday.

“Vaccines are being given to persons above the age of 18 years. Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also spread to those under 18. The same treatment given to adults cannot be provided to children. They can consult a pediatrician only. Therefore, children specialist doctors are being trained to handle this. Doctors in all districts will be imparted training on this,” said the minister.

“Necessary measures have been taken as per the recommendations of the committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty regarding the third wave. Covid virus is transforming itself and even developed nations are struggling to deal with it. India has successfully tackled the first wave when compared to other nations. Infrastructure had been significantly ramped up before the second wave. Four thousand doctors have been appointed,” said Dr Sudhakar.

“We need to be very careful as we share borders with Kerala and Maharashtra. We need to observe all safety measures as the infection is still there. Bengaluru has been leading in the vaccination drive, and I congratulate all healthcare warriors for the achievement,” he added.

Special division for child care in all district hospitals

The state government has, meanwhile, decided to open a special division for child care in every district hospital, said Sudhakar on Friday.

“We have provided necessary manpower for the purpose. Third wave is persistent in many countries and we cannot invite it here. We need to be careful till at least 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated,” the minister said.

He further informed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a virtual conference with the chief ministers of various states, to supply five lakh doses of Covid vaccine every day to the state. “We have targeted to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in one month. Already 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated so far. We are expecting more vaccines this month,” the minister said.

He added that PM Modi has urged the state to be more cautious, follow micro-containment zone policy and increase the vaccination coverage.