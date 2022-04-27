Karnataka: Covid-19 situation in state under control, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Wednesday told media persons that the Covid-19 situation in the state was under control while the positivity rate in Bengaluru has slightly increased after April 9. Earlier in the day, Bommai had participated in a virtual Covid-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Karnataka CM said the state government was taking up vaccination of children in the age group of 6-12 years in school premises, as advised by the Union government.

Notably, Modi had said that the Centre will organise special drive-ins at schools to vaccinate children in the 6-12 age group.

“The Covid-19 situation in the state is under control. We will intensify vaccination drives for those between 6 to 12 years, 15 to 18 years, and 60 years and above. Hospitalised patients, including those suffering from influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), will be tested and if the report is positive, then their samples will be sent for genome sequencing,” the CM said.



“Two per cent of international passengers will be randomly tested and tele tracking of passengers coming from Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand and South Korea will be carried out. The medical oxygen capacity will be enhanced to 1,100 metric tonne and fire safety audits of hospitals will also be taken up. Measures will be taken to enhance medical facilities in the districts,” Bommai added.

The chief minister also said that the state has a vaccination stock of 60 lakh doses.

“People should adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. The testing will be ramped up. Out of 30,000 tests that will be conducted daily, 10,000 will be carried out in Bengaluru alone and 20,000 in other districts. The PM was told that 50,000 beds are available in government hospitals and one lakh in private ones,” Bommai said.