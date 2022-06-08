Karnataka to hold state-wide Covid-19 serological survey in children

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka government will be conducting a state-wide Covid-19 serological survey in June. It has announced that the survey will be conducted on children in the age group of 6-14 years.

Karnataka previously had two rounds of serosurvey. The present survey, based on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for Covid, will focus on children since they are a largely unvaccinated group.

“The survey is planned to be conducted in all the 30 districts, including the eight zones of the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), with a total of 5,072 participants from both urban and rural areas. Nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs will be collected along with 2 ml of venous blood from all willing participants,” the department said in a statement.

At the district and taluka level health teams will be identified which will include Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (lCTC) counsellors and lab technicians for the sample collection under the supervision of a paediatrician.

App for data collection

“A web-based application has been developed for collecting the data during the survey. The survey is aimed to understand the active Covid-19 infection, prevalence of sero-positivity (Covid-19 antibodies), waning of antibodies following natural infection, incidence of re-infection and the prevalent strain of SARS-CoV2 among the unvaccinated paediatric age group. The sample of those children who have symptoms but are found negative for Covid-19 will be tested for other influenza diseases. This survey will also throw some light on the burden of diabetes among the children,” the health department said.

Adults excluded from survey

The department also stated that adult age group has been excluded from the survey as the outcome of the survey will not have any added implications considering the widespread Omicron infection during the third wave and also the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the state being over 97 per cent in adults (over 18 years of age).

“Now with vaccinations against Covid-19 in adolescents (15-17 years of age) and children (12- 14 years of age) having started in January and March, 2022 respectively, 64 per cent adolescents and 44 per cent children (12-14 years of age) have received the shots as on March 31. Hence those vaccinated will be excluded from the survey,” the health department said.

“The survey has commenced and is aimed to understand the active Covid-19 infection, waning of antibodies following natural infection, incidence of re-infection and prevalent strain of SARS-CoV2 among the unvaccinated paediatric age group. We want to focus largely on the unvaccinated children. Since there is a slight increase in Covid cases it is an appropriate time to conduct the survey. The consent of the parents has been taken. The groundwork has already begun. We have completed 834 samples and in the next two weeks we will complete the survey and then it will be studied by the experts,” state Health Commissioner Randeep D said.

Moreover, in the meeting of the TAC conducted on June 6, the members recommended the mandatory use of masks at public places. While the BBMP is not imposing the penalty on offenders, TAC has said that if Covid cases keep rising in another one week the state should issue an order under the Disaster Management Act and enforce it with penalty for violators.

On the earlier recommendation of TAC sewage surveillance in Bengaluru city and airports at Bengaluru and Mangaluru commenced from May 19. A non-profit Infectious Disease Research Foundation (IDRF) has been entrusted to carry out the surveillance.

The TAC has recommended the government to form a technical team that will monitor sewage surveillance.

“The team should have a nodal officer from the health department and include representatives from TAC, National Institute of Virology, BBMP, WHO, NCBS and head of the department of Microbiology at BMCRI. Bi-weekly reports should be shared with the TAC for a technical appraisal,” the report said.

The report mandated compulsory testing of all patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) in all hospitals, besides compulsory random testing of 2 per cent of international arrivals. Testing of symptomatic primary contacts is a must, it said.

The BBMP on Monday said the marshals would enforce the wearing of masks and also make people aware about it. “Wearing masks is compulsory in places like malls and restaurants, railway stations etc. However, there will be no penalties for not wearing masks,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Harish Kumar said.

He said adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is compulsory.

Daily testing to be increased

“Daily testing will also be increased from 16,000 to 20,000. Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed zonal commissioners to submit a report on ILI and SARI cases being reported in the hospitals,” Kumar said.