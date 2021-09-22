Karnataka records 847 fresh cases, 20 Covid-19 deaths

Karnataka recorded 847 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,70,208 and the toll to 37,668. The day also saw 946 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,18,890.

Out of the 847 new cases reported on Wednesday, 312 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 219 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 13,621.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.57 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is at 2.36 per cent, a health department bulletin said. After Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths, Dakshina Kannada saw five deaths and Udupi recorded two, followed by others.

Among new cases, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 108, Mysuru 74, Shivamogga 52, Udupi 48, Hassan 46, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,44,364, followed by Mysuru 1,77,474 and Tumakuru 1,19,986.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on the top with 12,20,878, followed by Mysuru 1,74,498 and Tumakuru 1,18,469. Cumulatively, a total of 4,66,33,670 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which, 1,46,772 were on Wednesday alone.

‘Reduce time-gap between Covishield doses to accelerate vaccination’

With discussions to bring down the interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine underway at the Centre, experts in Karnataka are of the opinion that the same would help in further accelerating the vaccination coverage in the state.

According to Dr Sudarshan Ballal, member of the Covid-19 expert committee constituted by the Karnataka government, it was noted that an interval of four weeks was “good enough for immunity to develop” among beneficiaries of the vaccine.

He explained, “With the government aiming to vaccinate the maximum population with both the doses, it seems imperative to accelerate the pace of vaccinations. Vaccination is the key to keep the spread of Covid-19 in check as well.”

Meanwhile, a senior official from the Department of Health and Family Welfare in the state confirmed that the state would soon write to the Centre requesting it to issue orders permitting to reduce the interval. “Going by the current pace of vaccination in the state, the demand for first doses is likely to come down in October. With the time gap reduced at least by then, the coverage can be expanded in a timely manner as well,” the official said.

The Centre had cited the Covid-19 Working Group’s recommendation to extend the gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks in May earlier this year.

Over 9 lakh vaccine doses administered during special drive

As many as 9,18,242 doses of vaccine were administered as of 5:30 pm across the state Wednesday during the ongoing weekly special vaccination drive planned by the Health Department.

The department has set a target of administering 15.1 lakh doses as a part of the drive held across all 30 districts and BBMP areas. Health Minister K Sudhakar had earlier announced that the special vaccination drives will be held Wednesdays to accelerate the pace of inoculation in the state.

With over 1.35 lakh doses administered Wednesday, BBMP topped the list, followed by Belagavi (65,950), Vijayapura (47,652), Kalaburagi (44,173), and Ballari (44,014).

Over 5.35 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state since January 16.

Resident doctors demand immediate payment of Covid risk allowance

Nearly six months since the Karnataka government announced a risk allowance to doctors on Covid-19 duty, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) alleged that they were yet to be paid.

“The government has not paid a single penny of risk allowance. It’s been more than six months since the order was issued. Multiple attempts were made to approach the authorities but in vain. The authorities ended up playing a blame game and turning resident doctors into scapegoats,” a statement issued by KARD said.



Earlier in April this year, KARD had accused the state government of not providing any support to resident doctors getting infected with Covid-19 while treating patients.

“Around a thousand resident doctors have tested positive so far since last year. However, the government has not taken care of any yet and no remedy has been provided at all. The amount of mental strain this puts on us is enormous,” Dr Dayanand Sagar, the then President of KARD said.

The association estimates that around 6,000 resident doctors are now in service across government and private medical colleges in the state, of which, 2,000 are in Bengaluru alone.