Karnataka: 388 new Covid cases reported; 1,300 samples re-analysed to check presence of new sub-lineage

Karnataka Sunday recorded 388 new Covid-19 cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The day also witnessed five new deaths being added to the toll, which hence breached 38,000.

As many as 586 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 2,939,239. There are 8,711 active cases in the state. The cumulative numbers of cases and deaths stand at 29,85,986 and 38,007 respectively.

#Karnataka reports 388 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.32%. 5 more deaths reported from across state, 586 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/i53Gte2EOu — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 24, 2021

The positivity rate stood at 0.32 per cent against 117,827 tests, while the case fatality rate was 1.28 per cent. However, experts said the high CFR was owing to the lower number of cases.

On the 281st day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 39,983 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

1,300 samples re-analysed to check presence of new sub-lineage

In the wake of a new sub-lineage (AY.4.2) of the Delta variant of novel coronavirus, contributing to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom, the Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance Committee of Karnataka has re-analysed more than 1,300 samples.

According to Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the committee, none of these samples that were subjected to another round of analysis was detected with AY.4.2 so far. However, he noted that mutations A222V and Y145H were found individually from within a total of 2,671 genomically sequenced between June and October this year.

While A222V was found in a total of 140 samples, eight of them were from the AY.4 lineage. Among four identified as Y145H, three were found to be in the AY.4 lineage.

As per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, a total of 256 samples till date have been identified as AY.4 Delta sub-lineage.