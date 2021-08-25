Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,224 cases, 22 deaths; RT-PCR not required for air passengers from Europe, Middle East

Karnataka Wednesday logged 1,224 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.42 lakh, while 22 deaths pushed the toll to 37,206. The day also saw 1,668 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,85,700.

The active cases stood at 19,318, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 309 cases and three fatalities.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 217 fresh infections and six fatalities. Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi (130), Mysuru (102), Hassan (95) and Tumakuru (52).

Gadag district reported zero infections and zero deaths. Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,95,966 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.25 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 3.83 crore, with 3,36,984 people being inoculated today, it said.

RT-PCR not mandatory for air passengers from Europe, Middle East

The Karnataka government has exempted passengers from the United Kingdom, other European countries and the Middle East from mandatory Covid-19 RT-PCR tests at the state airports. Passengers from these countries can provide the samples and leave the airports for further compliance according to the standard operating procedures.

However, passengers coming from South Africa and Brazil will continue to be tested at airports and will have to wait for results. On testing negative, they can leave the airports.

The decision was taken by the government following recommendations from the state’s Covid-19 technical advisory committee and guidelines from the Centre.