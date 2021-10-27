Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Public offices asked to appoint nodal officers to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour

The Karnataka government issued an order on Wednesday directing public offices to appoint nodal officers to ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB).

“Currently, the state is witnessing a downward trend of Covid-19 cases daily. In order to sustain the gains achieved so far, it is essential to ensure the compliance of CAB by officers, staff members, and visitors at public offices,” the order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar read.

Ravikumar, who is also the chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Disaster Management Authority, said: “Any serious and repeated non-compliance of CAB even after adequate awareness, shall attract penalty and further action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

282 new cases, case fatality rate up at 4.60%

Karnataka recorded 282 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 13 deaths were also reported.

#Karnataka reports 282 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.24%. 13 more deaths reported from across state, 349 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/w2DrzENW1f — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) October 27, 2021

In total, 349 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 29,40,339. There are 8,430 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stand at 29,86,835 and 38,037, respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.24% against 1,17,351 tests, while the case fatality rate was up at 4.60%. However, experts said the high CFR was owing to the lower number of cases.

On the 284th day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 4,90,315 doses were administered till 3.30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Hassan: Devotees allowed to visit Hasanamba Temple for festival

The Hassan district administration in Karnataka has allowed devotees to visit the Hasanamba Temple during its flagship festival beginning on Thursday, barring the first and the last day (November 6).

According to district in-charge minister K Gopalaiah, devotees will be allowed between 6 am and 1 pm and between 3 pm and 8 pm daily from October 29 to November 5.

“However, each person will be asked to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificate and an identity card at the entrance of the temple. Those who are yet to be vaccinated will not be allowed inside,” he said.

The district administration had earlier decided to permit entry only to elected representatives and very important persons (VIPs) for the festival.