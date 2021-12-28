Karnataka: 269 of 356 new Covid cases in Bengaluru; state steps up preparedness

Karnataka recorded 356 new cases of Covid on Tuesday of which, 269 were from Bengaluru Urban, which a day earlier had seen 172 cases.

The state health department also informed about two deaths, one each in Bengaluru and Hassan. The total active cases in the state now stands at 7,456 of which 6,122 are in Bengaluru Urban. The day also saw 347 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the day was at 0.5 per cent while the case fatality rate came down to 0.56 per cent. Other districts like Dakshina Kannada registered 10 cases, followed by Mysuru (10), Kodagu (3), Tumakaru (7), Udupi (20), Uttara Kannada (3).

Bengaluru rural, which did not witness any case Monday, reported six cases in the last 24 hours. Bidar, Koppala, Raichur, Ramanagara, Yadagiri, Haveri and Gadag continued to report zero cases. As many as 69,993 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Union Ministry of Health has issued a clarification that under the current Covid vaccination programme, open vial policy for Covaxin has not been allowed as it is not possible to ensure quality implementation of open vial in the absence of vaccine vial monitors.

“All vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines, should not be utilised beyond the expiry date as mentioned on the label of each vaccine vial,” read the circular.

In a review meeting, health commissioner D Randeep deliberated on the state’s preparedness to tackle the increasing cases of Covid-19. “Details on ICU and paediatric beds and buffer stock of Covid and essential drugs were reviewed. The launch of children’s vaccines, precautionary doses, tenders for 108 and 104 services and e-hospitals were discussed in detail. The district administration was also informed to expedite any approvals pending to operationalise oxygen plants,” Randeep said.

The state government also clarified that its order pertaining to 50 per cent occupancy in pubs, bars, hotels and clubs from December 30 to January 2 does not include the room occupancy. “Hotels are free to operate the room accommodation as per the approved capacity,” the revised order read.

Meanwhile, on the two new vaccines being approved — Corbevax and Covovax and an anti-viral drug Molnupiravir, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman at Aasra Hospital, said, “It is indeed good news that two more vaccines and an anti-Covid drug have received approval for emergency use. India is now more empowered to fight the pandemic.”

He added, “Corbevax uses the recombinant protein subunit of the spike protein which uses a fragment of spike protein without virus which produces antibodies in the body which fights the real virus. Covovax is a recombinant protein vaccine which uses spike protein to produce antibodies. The science behind both the vaccines is that the memory T cells in the body will remember when to get into action which is crucial for the body to fight the real virus that an individual gets affected with.”