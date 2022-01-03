Amid Covid-19 pandemic, excise revenue in Karnataka increases by 15%

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the liquor and beer sales in Karnataka saw an increase in the period between April and December 2021-22, compared with the corresponding period in 2020-21.

The Karnataka Excise Department achieved a 15 per cent increase in revenue collection of Rs 19,306.44 crore in revenue between April and December last year, compared to Rs 16,786.78 crore in 2020-21.

According to excise department data, the retailers sold 41.72 million carton boxes of liquor in the previous April-December period, while they sold 15.6 million carton boxes of beer in the same period last year. The numbers increased by 2.8 million boxes this year.

The government had fixed an annual financial target of Rs 24,580 crore for the 2021-22. The revenue collection between April and December 2021-22 is Rs 19,306.44 crore showing an achievement of 78.55 per cent of the annual budget estimates this fiscal, as compared to 73.95 per cent in the last fiscal.

However, there is a dip in liquor sales in November and December 2021. Data showed that liquor sales declined by about 200,000 carton boxes while beer sales declined by about 100,000 carton boxes in November and December, 2021 compared with the same period last year.